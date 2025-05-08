Ireland stars dominate fans’ picks for the Lions Tour starting XV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ireland has earned the lion’s share of the picks of rugby fans for this summer’s Tour, with nine players being selected in the starting XV – which is notably more than any other qualifying country.

In anticipation of coach Andy Farrell naming his official squad today (May 8) - rugby news site RugbyPass polled its 2.2 million Instagram followers, asking them to choose the players for each position in the starting XV for the first Test.

Following a huge vote, the results have seen many of Ireland’s top stars making the cut. Scotland is the second-most represented nation with four picks, with its players dominating the backline. However, only a single player each from England and Wales made it into the fans’ final XV.

The side features an all-Ireland front row in the shape of Andrew Porter at tighthead with Dan Sheehan at hooker and Tadhg Furlong completing the front three at loosehead. Other Irish players making up the pack include: Tadhg Beirne in the second row, Josh van der Flier at openside flanker, Ireland captain Caelan Doris at No.8, and Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum half, Bundee Aki is chosen inside centre and lastly James Lowe on the right wing.

Finn Russell, a candidate for the Lions squad.

Outside the Irish contingent is England skipper Maro Itoje - who of course featured in the last two Lions tours - who has been picked in the second row. Welsh captain, Jac Morgan - one of the bright sparks in an otherwise dismal Six Nations for Wales - is chosen at blindside flanker. Scotland captain, Finn Russell - another who has featured on the last two Lions tours - is at flyhalf. Outside centre is Huw Jones who will be vying for a place on the tour after a strong Six Nations campaign. His Scotland teammate, Duhan Van der Merwe is the fans’ pick on the left wing while Blair Kinghorn is chosen at fullback.

Speaking about these fan picks - and specifically on the Irish representation - best-selling author and rugby writer, Pat McCarry, offered these thoughts:

“The team selected by the RugbyPass followers, after that massive public vote, is certainly strong enough to give the Wallabies mighty problems. It contains a World Rugby Player of the Year (Josh van der Flier, 2022) three other nominees for that accolade, six former Lions and Andrew Porter, who made the 2021 squad only to succumb to injury before travelling to South Africa.

“It is no surprise to learn Jamison Gibson-Park received the most votes, across all positions. The Leinster scrum half has been instrumental in driving Andy Farrell’s game-plan as Ireland reached new highs, over the past five years. I spoke with Jamison, earlier this year, and put to him the prospect of potentially teaming up with Finn Russell. “Finn is just awesome,” he told me. “He’s great to watch and, any time we play him, there is a huge amount of focus put into stopping him. There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge, yet, but it would be great to link up with someone like Finn, and players of his calibre.”

“Many RugbyPass fans were clearly on the same page, as they selected Gibson-Park and Russell as their half-backs, with Ireland and Scotland stars sprinkled across the backline. James Lowe and Duhan van der Merwe will be gunning for the left wing slot, but neither would protest if Farrell tosses them No.14. Sione Tuipulotu will be desperately hoping to get major minutes, for Glasgow, before the club season wraps. For now, pairing Bundee Aki and Huw Jones is a tantalising option.

“With Tadhg Furlong back in the fold for Leinster, the supporters’ votes may prove prescient. Farrell and his coaches will be tempted to go with an all-Irish front row. There should be few complaints with Itoje being paired up with turnover machine Tadhg Beirne.”

However, McCarry has called into question some of the selections and highlighted how a number of England players should be under serious consideration:

“If you had told me, heading into the 2025 Six Nations, that this would be the British & Irish Lions starting XV for the First Test, hands would have been shaken and not a minute of sleep lost. Ireland were chasing their third straight title and the Scots were primed for a best campaign in 25 years. England had lost seven of their previous eight Tests, and Wales were in worse shape.

“Now, not long out from Andy Farrell’s big squad announcement, that Lions team is lacking some in-form England stars. Maro Itoje is there on merit but the likes of Tommy Freeman, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart and the Curry brothers are definitely in the mix for Test spots.

“The back row will be the hardest fought-over for squad inclusions, let alone the trio chosen to start against Australia. Right now, you could name 12 players with legitimate cases for a Test spot. My starting blindside would be Tom Curry, but Jac Morgan is a quality operator and would not look out of place in that slightly different shade of red.”

Finally, when asked for his thoughts about the eventual outcome of the Tour, McCarry had this to say: “This is going to be an incredibly tight Test Series, but that fan’s XV hints at the vast options available to Farrell, and I am backing the Lions to win it, 2-1.”

The preferred Lions XV according to rugby fans:

1.Andrew Porter (IRE) Loosehead Prop

2.Dan Sheehan (IRE) Hooker

3.Tadhg Furlong (IRE) Tighthead Prop

4.Maro Itoje (ENG) Lock

5.Tadhg Beirne (IRE) Lock

6.Jac Morgan (WAL) Blindside flanker

7.Josh van der Flier (IRE) Openside flanker

8.Caelan Doris (IRE) No. 8

9.Jamison Gibson-Park (IRE) Scrumhalf

10.Finn Russell (SCO) Flyhalf

11.Duhan van der Merwe (SCO) Left wing

12.Bundee Aki (IRE) Inside centre

13.Huw Jones (SCO) Outside centre

14.James Lowe (IRE) Right wing

15.Blair Kinghorn (SCO) Fullback