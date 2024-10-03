Irwin cherishing Olympic bronze after Paris debut to savour

Chloe Knott/Team GB

Olympic success still has not sunk in for Lauren Irwin after winning an emotional rowing bronze at Paris 2024.

In her Games debut, Irwin helped deliver Team GB a podium spot in the women’s eight, just missing out on silver after being pipped at the line by defending champions Canada.

Refusing to lament what could have been, Irwin was ecstatic with her bronze at the Vaires-sur-Marne - and a month on from her triumph, her status as an Olympic medallist is yet to feel real.

“It's been a few weeks now and it still hasn't properly sunk in,” Irwin said. “Seeing my family in the North East and my club [Chester-le-Street] and seeing their eyes lit up when they see the medal, I'm like, ‘wow, I just did that’.

“You don't really realise what you've done until it's obviously happened. You always hear a lot of people talk about the Olympics and I've heard those stories, but doing it myself, it's just like a completely different experience.”

Recalling the moment she was awarded her medal, Irwin admits she was all but overcome with emotion, especially after catching a glimpse of her loved ones amidst the sea of rabid rowing fans in attendance.

“It's hard to explain the feeling that I had,” she added. “When we were putting our podium gear on, the crowds were so big that I was trying to spot my family and I couldn't, there were so many people.

“Then as soon as I saw them, I was just crying because it was such a surreal moment that was just happening in front of my eyes. To be able to share that with them was a really special moment.”

Irwin was speaking ahead of the Great British Rowing Weekend, which will see clubs around the country opening their doors to their local communities, giving everyone in the UK a chance to try rowing and grow visibility and participation in the sport.

As the summer Olympics once again turned the nation’s eyes to our sport, people up and down the country will have the chance to get in a boat and see what makes rowing so special.

Rowing clubs will be hosting a weekend of fun activities on September 7-8 to showcase the best of rowing, from give it a go-sessions to round robins, erg competitions and more.

Irwin is hopeful she can inspire the next generation of rowers to take up the sport that brought so much joy to her life, having not looked back since joining up with Chester-le-Street rowing club.

“When I was a teenager, I was doing this solely because I just loved the sport,” she said. “I wanted to make some new friends, and that's kind of the first thing that happened to me - just making new friends and I loved the sport.

“It's really nice to go back to the club and help younger people who are learning to row now. I hope that I can inspire the younger generation and be there when they need it.”

A celebration of rowing! The Great British Rowing Weekend launches in 2024. From 7-8 September 2024, clubs around the country will be opening their doors to their local communities, giving everyone in the UK a chance to try rowing – for more information visitbritishrowing.org