Is MTB racing’s rising fanbase turning spectators into cyclists?

"Events like the UCI Mountain Bike World Series are having a real impact, bringing mountain biking into the mainstream and inspiring a new wave of riders", Tom Thornley shares.

Big crowds. Bigger screens. Even bigger excitement. Mountain biking is having a moment – and it’s not just staying on the sidelines.

As global audiences tune in to elite downhill, enduro and now electric mountain bike (e-MTB) races, cycling retailers like Paul’s Cycles are seeing the effect first-hand: the race-day buzz is turning into real-world bike sales. From Olympic coverage to World Series finals, key events are inspiring more people to swap the sofa for the saddle:

Viewership hit new highs in 2024 with a 133% surge in YouTube views and hundreds of thousands more tuning in per round. That boost in visibility appears to be fuelling more than just online chatter. During the Paris Olympics mountain bike finals, UK search interest for “mountain biking” jumped 77%, while Paul’s Cycles saw a 245% increase in MTB revenue compared to the previous weekend alone.

This season’s UCI Mountain Bike World Series, the biggest yet, spans 15 rounds across 10 countries, bringing together the world’s top riders to battle it out in formats like downhill, enduro and e-MTB. For fans, it’s a thrilling introduction to the variety and skill of modern mountain biking. For would-be riders, it’s an invitation to get involved.

“Events like the UCI Mountain Bike World Series are having a real impact, bringing mountain biking into the mainstream and inspiring a new wave of riders,” said Tom Thornley, Managing Director of Paul’s Cycles. “We’re seeing more first-time customers, including families, younger riders, and a growing number of women entering the sport.”

Year-on-year, the retailer saw a significant 191% increase in MTB revenue, accompanied by a 366% rise in traffic to its mountain bike pages. The e-MTB subcategory, in particular, is seeing rapid growth, helped by the rise of electric enduro racing (EDR-E). Paul’s Cycles recorded an 80% traffic spike to e-MTB pages during the 2024 World Series EDR-E finals, with e-MTB sales rising 21% overall in 2024. Total site traffic to electric mountain bike listings increased 338% year-on-year.

“The rise of e-MTB racing is already changing perceptions and creating real momentum around electric mountain bikes,” Thornley continues. “We’re seeing strong, consistent growth in this category, with more riders recognising that e-MTBs are not just for leisure or commuting. They are high-performance machines in their own right. The excitement and competitiveness of e-MTB racing only adds to that appeal, and we expect interest to keep rising as the sport continues to evolve.”

While streaming changes for 2025 may affect who watches and where, Thornley believes the excitement around MTB, especially e-MTB, is only growing. “Looking ahead, I absolutely expect mountain biking to keep growing. e-MTBs in particular are opening the sport up to even more people, and with increased visibility from events and media, it’s becoming far more mainstream.”

Thinking of swapping your spectator seat for a saddle?

Paul’s Cycles has put together a beginner-friendly guide to choosing the right mountain bike, including advice for first-time e-MTB riders ready to hit the trails.