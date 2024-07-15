Wide receiver Jacoby Jones of the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in 2013 in Baltimore Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images | Getty Images

A former Super Bowl winner has died “peacefully at his home’

Jacoby Jones won the Super Bowl in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens, beating the San Francisco 49ers, and set records in that game including being the first player to catch a touchdown and score on a return in the same Super Bowl. He played in the NFL for eight seasons, also turning out for the Houston Texans, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. An NFL Players Association statement, released on behalf of his family, said they were grateful for the he "passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana".

The NFL said it was “heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.” And the NFLPA former players group also paid tribute to a player who left a “profound impact”.

Former Texans colleague JJ Watt wrote: “Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones.“

Jones also came third on Dancing with the Stars, the American version of Strictly Come Dancing. He danced with Katrina Smirnoff on the 16th edition of the show, in 2013.