Here is how you can watch Joyce vs Hrgovic on DAZN

The anticipated heavyweight boxing match between Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic is set to take place this Saturday, (April 5th 2025) at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester. For fans eager to witness this clash live, DAZN offers comprehensive coverage, and here we’ll be going into how you can watch the fight live on DAZN.

DAZN Subscription Options for Joyce vs Hrgovic

DAZN has multiple different subscription options for boxing fans, with yearly payments giving you the best possible saving across the calendar year:

Usually, the pricing works out as follows:

Annual Super Saver: £119.99 annually

£119.99 annually Monthly Saver (12-month deal): £14.99 per month

£14.99 per month Monthly Flexible pass (cancel any time): £24.99 per month

How to Subscribe to DAZN

To watch the Joyce vs. Hrgovic fight live and on demand, follow these steps to subscribe to DAZN:​

Visit the DAZN Website: Navigate to the DAZN United Kingdom homepage

( ) Choose Your Plan: Select the subscription plan that best suits your preferences, whether that is the Annual Super Saver, Monthly Saver, or Monthly Flexible Pass.

Select the subscription plan that best suits your preferences, whether that is the Annual Super Saver, Monthly Saver, or Monthly Flexible Pass. Create an Account: Enter your personal details, including your name, email address, and a secure password.

Enter your personal details, including your name, email address, and a secure password. Enter Payment Information: Provide your payment details to complete the subscription process.

Provide your payment details to complete the subscription process. Start Watching: Once subscribed, you can immediately begin streaming content on DAZN.

Accessing DAZN on Various Devices

DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, ensuring you can watch the fight on your preferred platform:

Smart TVs and Streaming Devices : DAZN supports Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG webOS, Sony Android TV, and Samsung Tizen.

: DAZN supports Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG webOS, Sony Android TV, and Samsung Tizen. Mobile and Tablets: Download the DAZN app on iOS or Android devices for on-the-go viewing.​ Computers: Stream directly through web browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Edge, and Safari.​

Download the DAZN app on iOS or Android devices for on-the-go viewing.​ Computers: Stream directly through web browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Edge, and Safari.​ Game Consoles: DAZN is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Please note that event timings are subject to change. It's advisable to check the DAZN platform for the most up-to-date schedule information.