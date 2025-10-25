Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will go head-to-head in the ring tonight for a shot at the heavyweight boxing title.

Both men are looking to move one step closer to a shot at unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, and will duke it out at the top of the fight card at the O2 in London this evening (Saturday, October 25).

Parker, the former WBO world champion from New Zealand, was previously in line for a mandatory bout with Usyk before the Ukrainian withdrew. A win over Wardley would keep Parker firmly in the title picture.

Wardley, meanwhile, will be fighting on home soil and sees this as his chance to leap into the top tier of the heavyweight division by taking down one of its most experienced names.

The fight card is an exclusive pay-per-view event on Dazn - here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s matches and how to tune in.

Where and when is the fight?

Tonight’s fight card is being played out at the O2 Arena in London. The doors to the venue will open at 4pm, with fights starting at 6.30pm - alongside Dazn’s main broadcast.

Ringwalks for Parker v Wardley will be at 10pm.

Fight card

Joseph Parker v Fabio Wardley (Heavyweight)

Lewis Edmonson v Ezra Taylor (Light Heavyweight)

Juergen Uldedaj v Rolly Lambert Fogoum (Cruiserweight)

Danny Quartermaine v Royston Barney-Smith (Super Featherweight)

Mitchell Smith v Arnie Dawson (Super Featherweight)

How to watch

Parker vs. Wardley will stream live and exclusively on Dazn’s pay-per-view service.

This costs £24.99, or $59.99 in the USA, and includes seven days of full DAZN access featuring fight replays, documentaries, live sports coverage, and more.

The Dazn app is available on smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles, and internet browsers.