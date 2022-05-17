Here are all the details ahead of Joshua Buatsi v Craig Richards this weekend.

Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards are both approaching this weekend’s fight with the ambition of moving into contention for a title shot.

Undefeated Buatsi has formerly held the 175lb British title, while Richards won the title back in November 2020, but lost it in a match up with Dmitry Bivol five months later.

While Buatsi is yet to taste defeat since his professional boxing debut in 2017, his opponent will be hoping to avoid adding to the two losses he endured against Bivol and Frank Buglioni earlier in his career.

Here is all you need to know about this weekend’s bout...

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday May 21 2022, with the event starting at 7pm BST.

The main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 10:15pm.

The O2 Arena in Greenwich, London is set to play host to the boxing match.

How can I watch the fight?

The card will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe.

To access the fight you will have to subscribe to the streaming site for £7.99 per month.

Odds

Buatsi is currently the hot favourite to win Saturday’s bout.

Joshua Buatsi 1/7

Draw 25/1