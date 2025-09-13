Joy Eze ready to be in the mix at first World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Eze has been selected for her first World Championships | Sam Mellish Photography

Whether it’s on the track or in the lab, Joy Eze has no problem mixing it with the best – and the British sprinting protégée is focused on concocting more success at the World Athletics Championships.

The 21-year-old heads to Tokyo on the back of a brilliant 2025 season which as seen her win the 4x100m title at the European U23 Championships in Norway and earn her maiden senior call up – forming part of Great Britain’s offering at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in the Netherlands. The reward for her efforts is a place amongst a British relay squad hunting a first-ever global gold, with Eze teaming up with superstars such as Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, and Amy Hunt.

Alongside the demands of elite athletics, Eze is also a third-year pharmacy student at the University of Newcastle and while juggling her two passions is not straightforward, the Walker native is not one to shirk from a challenge.

“It’s not easy to be honest,” said Eze, who is missing the start of the academic year to compete in Tokyo. It’s all about having good communication with the likes of my coaches, my university tutor, and my stage lead. Making sure I’m prepared as much as I can be and getting extensions for things I’ve missed due to the sport. I’ve managed to make it work around my training.

“It gives me balance too; I’m the type of person who likes to focus on more than one thing. If I solely focussed on athletics, I wouldn’t get bored, but I like to stimulate my brain in other ways too. Having an education behind me does help and it gives me something else to be passionate about. It gives me another avenue to be happy and push myself; it’s another challenge.

“For anyone who wants to mix athletics and studying, it’s worth it. It’s doable if you’re motivated, committed, and organised.”

If Great Britain are going to be successful on their quest for world domination, they are going to have to overcome huge obstacles in the shape of relay powerhouses USA and Jamaica. But Eze, who started the sport aged eight and is a member of Gateshead Harriers and Athletics Club, is confident everyone within the squad will drive one another on towards that elusive gold medal.

“Everyone is an extremely motivated individual and having us all together as a group just amplifies the motivation times 10. It's good to be in that environment, knowing that everyone has no shadow of a doubt about their own ability or the ability of the team, she said at a Novuna-backed British camp – with the company financing the ambitions of millions across the UK, from helping business grow and individuals plan for the future, to backing British Athletics on the global stage. I’m trying to enjoy the experience, but I also have to remember that I’ve come here for the gold, and I want to achieve that goal along with the other relay girls. I’m trying not to get starstruck about the stage I’m competing on and just remain focused.”

