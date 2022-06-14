A video of Julius Francis knocking out a BOXPARK customer near Wembley Stadium has gone viral.

Former British boxer Julius Francis has gone viral this week after footage of him knocking a man unconscious emerged.

The 57-year-old was working as a security guard at BOXPARK near Wembley Stadium when he stepped in to help with an altercation outside the venue.

The video shows two men arguing before it get physical and when one of the men confronts Julius, the former boxer knocks him straight to the ground with his right hand.

Francis retired from the ring in 2006 and has been relatively quiet eversince, however this incident has forced him back into the limelight in front of many who aren’t familiar with his name.

Here is everything you need to know about Julius Francis.

Who is Julius Francis?

Julius Francis is a retired British professional boxer, with a record of 23 wins, 24 losses and one draw.

He spent his youth in and out of prison, until turning his life around when he turned professional in 1993.

During his 13-year career, the Londoner unsuccessfully challenged for a European title in 199, then won the Commonwealth and British belts in 1997, before going onto defend the former four times nad the latter on three occasions.

Julius Francis v Mike Tyson

One of Francis’ most memorable fights came against Mike Tyson at Manchester’s MEN Arena in January 2000.

The American was fighting outside of his home country for the first time since his shock defeat to Buster Douglas ten years prior, while Francis was the Commonwealth and British champion at the time and headed into the ring off the back of three successive wins in the English capital.