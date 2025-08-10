Kate Waugh completes T100 set with silver on home soil in London

Waugh won on T100 debut in Singapore before finishing third in Vancouver | Credit: T100/That Cameraman

Kate Waugh completed the T100 set in front of a home crowd as she finished second in Saturday's London showpiece.

The Gateshead native was delighted to be cheered on by Geordie accents as she formed part of the leading pack in both the swim and the bike. She took to the front on the run but was chased down by Lucy Charles-Barclay on the final lap as her fellow Brit claimed a first win across the distance.

“It was incredible," Waugh said. "British crowds are just insane, and I heard some Geordie accents out there as well, so it was nice to have people from Newcastle watching as well. I am super grateful. They helped me get to that finish line when I was in a world of pain.“It was a tough day. It was kind of really enjoyable in parts, and I was really hating it in parts as well, it was weird.

“But I am pretty content to finish second. I learnt a lot, I went out extremely hard on the run and didn’t look back, and eventually it caught up with me. I’m pretty happy overall.”Waugh made a stunning T100 debut with victory in Singapore, triumphing by the largest margin ever seen in the discipline. She backed that up with a third-place finish in Vancouver, and this runner-up spot in London saw her move up to second in the T100 overall standings.

The 26-year-old is just six points behind leader Julie Derron, who rallied to fourth in London, and is tied with defending champion American Taylor Knibb, who finished third, over two minutes behind Waugh. With the T100 French Riviera coming up at the end of August, Waugh is looking to find her range having run out of gas on the run, eventually finishing 55 seconds adrift of Charles-Barclay.

She added: “The bike was super hard. I was really finding it tough out there, but I told myself, as soon as that elastic goes, you are out of it. I was determined to stay involved and stay in no matter how much it hurt, and I am so glad I did that. It definitely caught with me on the run as well.

“I knew the gap was closing, and I was trying to do everything as efficiently as possible, to take the shortest line. She was coming up behind me super-fast and I told myself to kind of go for it when she came past and stick on her. But the legs were gone, they were in a different place at that point.

“I think I learnt my limit. In the past two T100s, I have been a bit too conservative, so eventually I will find the happy medium.”

For information on how to register for the 2026 London T100 Triathlon on 25-26 July, visit www.t100triathlon.com ​