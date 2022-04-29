Here is all you need to know about the Madison Square Garden between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to make history this weekend as they become the first female boxers to headline Madison Square Garden.

The duo are expected to put on a brilliant show as they contest the biggest fight we have ever seen in women boxing, with Taylor putting her lightweight titles on the line in New York.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old has hyped up this weekend’s fight, claiming it is the ‘best fight’ in boxing right now.

“This is very, very special because it is the best versus the best, champion versus champion,” Taylor said.

“This isn’t just the best female fight right now but probably the best fight you can see right now, male and female.”

The long awaited bout has got everyone’s tails wagging, with both fighter’s promoters already making a hefty bet on the outcome of the match.

In yesterday’s press conference, Serrano’s promoter and YouTuber Jake Paul challenged Eddie Hearn to a $1 million bet after initially including his $500,000 jewellery in the bet.

Boxing fans will be eagerly awaiting the big fight to see whether Taylor will defend her titles or whether it will be Serrano claiming her crown.

Here is all you need to know about the boxing match...

Boxer profiles

Katie Taylor

Taylor was born in County Wicklow in Ireland and made her professional boxing debut on 26 November 2016.

Less than a year later, Taylor became the WBA lightweight champion after a third-round stoppage victory against Anahi Ester Sanchez.

The 35-year-old is currently a two-weight world champion and the undisputed lightweight champion, having held the WBA title since 2017; the IBF title since 2018 and the WBC, WBO and The Ring magazine titles since 2019.

Taylor is unbeaten at 20-0 with six knockouts in her career.

Amanda Serrano

Serrano, born in Puerto Rico, is two years Taylor’s junior.

The 33-year-old has broken more records than any other female boxer in history and is a seven-division world champion, winning nine major titles.

She is the unified featherweight world champion - holding the WBO title since 2019, the WBC title since February 2021 and the IBO title since March 2021.

Since Serrano became the only fighter signed to Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), she has been catapulted into the spotlight and is becoming one of boxing’s most valuable assets, with her fights being continuously advertised on the internet star’s social media to over 20 million followers.

Serrano has 42 wins from 44 fights in her career, with 30 coming via knockout.

When is Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano?

Taylor vs Serrano will take place at Madison Square Garden tomorrow (Saturday 30 April).

The ring walks are expected to take place at around 10pm local time, which means fans in the UK are in for a long night as it will begin at 3am BST (Sunday 1 May).

What TV channel is Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano on?

The fight will be broadcast exclusively on streaming platform DAZN.

A subscription is available at a cost of £7.99 per month - which would also allow you to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol next weekend (Saturday 7th May).

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano odds

According to Sky Bet, Serrano is currently favourite to win tomorrow’s fight.

Katie Taylor 11/10

Draw 12/1

Amanda Serrano 4/5

Full Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano card

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano – (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO women’s lightweight titles)

Jessie Vargas vs Liam Smith (super-welterweight)

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-middleweight titles)

Austin Williams vs Chordale Booker (middleweight)