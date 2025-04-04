KSI Net Worth 2025: Wealth of the Influencer Boxing Megastar

KSI has apologised for a racial slur he made (Getty) | Getty Images

Here is how rich KSI really is, taking into account his salary, business ventures, boxing and more

Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, widely known to the world as KSI, has ascended from a bedroom YouTuber to a multifaceted entertainer and megastar entrepreneur. By 2025, his diverse ventures have culminated in a massively substantial net worth, showing just how big his influence is across various industries.​ We’ll be taking a look at his net worth in 2025 here, taking into account his work in music, influencer boxing, Prime Energy and beyond.

How Much Does KSI Earn?

KSI's income streams are as varied as his talents:​

YouTube Revenue: With over 15 million subscribers on his main channel , KSI's YouTube content generates significant ad revenue. Estimates suggest monthly earnings ranging from $75,000 to $76,500 in late 2024 and early 2025 .

With over , KSI's YouTube content generates significant ad revenue. monthly earnings ranging from . Music Career : Transitioning from YouTube, KSI has made a mark in the music industry with chart-topping albums and singles, which are having a big effect on his yearly income. However, the amount he is making in music is not publicly available.

: Transitioning from YouTube, KSI has made a mark in the music industry with chart-topping albums and singles, which are having a big effect on his yearly income. However, the amount he is making in music is not publicly available. Boxing Matches : KSI's venture into influencer boxing and the creation of Misfits Boxing has been extremely lucrative for him. His rematch against Logan Paul in 2019 reportedly earned him $32 million , and a fight against FaZe Temperrr added another $3 million to his earnings.

: KSI's venture into influencer boxing and the creation of Misfits Boxing has been extremely lucrative for him. His rematch against Logan Paul in 2019 , and a fight against FaZe Temperrr added another $3 million to his earnings. Business Ventures: Co-founding Prime Hydration with Logan Paul has been a significant financial success for KSI. The brand's valuation has been a topic of discussion within recent months, with figures ranging widely. Some reports suggest valuations between $3.2 billion to $8.4 billion, though these numbers are subject to debate.

KSI Net Worth

As of 2025, KSI's net worth is estimated between $100 million and $150 million. This wealth is a real testament to his success across multiple domains, including digital content creation, music, sports, and business ventures. His entrepreneurial savvy and ability to diversify his income have solidified his financial standing.

Who Is the Richest in The Sidemen?

The Sidemen, a collective of British YouTubers, have seen varying degrees of financial success, and their net worths are reportedly as follows (via Curiously):

Vikram "Vikkstar123" Singh Barn : Estimated net worth of £8.5 million.

: Estimated net worth of £8.5 million. Simon "Miniminter" Minter: Approximately £5.8 million.

Approximately £5.8 million. Harry "W2S" Lewis: Around £4 million

KSI stands out as the wealthiest member of The Sidemen, with his diverse ventures significantly boosting his earnings.

Who Is Richer, KSI or Logan Paul?

Both KSI and Logan Paul have built impressive financial portfolios:​

Logan Paul: As of 2025, Logan Paul's net worth is estimated at $150 million .

As of 2025, . KSI: As noted, estimates of KSI's net worth vary, with some sources suggesting figures around $100 million, while others propose amounts closer to $150 million.

So while there are some reports that put KSI on the same level as Logan Paul, it is likely that Logan’s net worth is slightly more.