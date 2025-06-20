Liverpool star set to leave in £35 million deal

Jarrell Quansah (Photo by Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Jarrell Quansah could exit Anfield within the next 48 hours to sign for German side Bayern Leverkusen in a £35 million switch.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are willing to sell Jarell Quansah this summer to make way for Crystal Palace centre back Marc Geuhi, who is reportedly high on Arne Slot’s wishlist.

The two clubs have good a relationship and have already successfully negotiated two deals this summer, with Jeremy Frimpong and Florian Wirtz both making the switch from Germany to Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano the Reds have placed a £35 million price tag on the youngster, who has reportedly given the club bosses the green light and is excited by the potential move.

Personal terms have already been agreed by Quansah and Leverkusen ahead of the deal’s conclusion, which could be wrapped up over the weekend.

Warrington born Quansah joined Liverpool aged five and quickly rose through the club’s academy ranks, joining League One side Bristol Rovers on loan in January 2023.

He made his Premier League debut a few months later at the start of the 2024/24 season and has gone on to make 30 appearances for Liverpool, scoring twice.