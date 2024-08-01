Local talent to olympic champion: Lauren Henry's gold medal triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Great Britain's rowers celebrated a historic Olympic gold in the women's quadruple sculls yesterday, triumphing in a nail-biting photo finish against the Netherlands.

England's Lauren Henry, Lola Anderson, and Georgina Brayshaw, along with Northern Ireland's Hannah Scott, clinched victory in six minutes 16.31 seconds, with the Netherlands trailing by just 0.15 seconds. This Olympic gold adds to their 2023 world title success.

This victory marks the first time Team GB has won the quadruple sculls in the Olympics, highlighting the extraordinary talents and dedication of these athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Henry’s rowing journey began at Leicester Rowing Club when she was just 13 years old. Her twin sister had already joined the club and was enjoying the sport. Seeking a new activity to replace her Saturday morning theatre club, which had stopped for the summer holidays, Lauren decided to give rowing a try. She fell in love with the sport immediately and never looked back.

easyfundraising has raised over £7 million for grassroots sports clubs

Leicester Rowing Club, like many grassroots sports organisations, benefits from community support in their fundraising efforts. Free cashback platforms like easyfundraising play a crucial role in helping such clubs thrive by raising essential funds. The club has raised over £400 on the platform so far, with the potential to raise even more following Lauren Henry’s success.

Since its inception, easyfundraising has raised over £7 million for grassroots sports clubs, ensuring they have the resources needed to nurture talents like Lauren. This platform enables people to collect free cashback donations for their local clubs whenever they shop online with over 8,000 big-name retailers.

Lauren quickly progressed through the junior and U23 ranks, and in 2023, at the age of 21, she won the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials. She was then selected for the GB Women’s Quad, which went on to set the British Record at the Varese World Cup and became World Champions in a stand-out race in Belgrade later that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, shared, "We’re delighted to be supporting over 12,000 sports clubs across the country. They continue to go from strength to strength with their dedicated communities and clearly as evidenced this summer, they play such an important role in nurturing Olympic stars of the future."

As we cheer on Team GB in Paris, it’s crucial to remember the grassroots organisations that form the foundation of these athletes' journeys. With platforms like easyfundraising, we can ensure these clubs have the resources they need to continue developing future Olympians.

Visit easyfundraising today to keep the spirit of the Olympics going onto the next generation.