London Scottish using history to build successful future in Champ Rugby

When Joe Gray took over at London Scottish three years ago, he started out with a history lesson and is now using that to inspire his team.

Regulars at Champ Rugby level, the Exiles have been in existence for nearly 150 years and count more than 220 Scotland internationals among their ranks in that time. It is now 15 years since they returned to the second flight of English rugby, having worked their way up through the rugby pyramid after going into administration at the end of the 1990s.

And with such a rich history on which to reflect, Gray has used that as an inspiration for his players ahead of the new Champ Rugby season. He explained: “One thing about London Scottish is they are deep-rooted rugby club, the history of the club is insane.

"It’s something I’m really passionate about. When I took the role on, it was doing a bit of a history lesson and learning about the club. I didn’t know that much, I knew they were a Champ club and had been up and down. When I looked into the history, they are an unbelievable club with a rich history. Even now, they have the most international players of any club ever, they have four British & Irish Lions captains and even in the last Six Nations, every nation other than France had a London Scottish player playing.

“There are some unbelievable stats there and when you speak to the players and educate them on the history of the club, the rivalry with Richmond and all these bits, it’s a really important part of what we are.”

Scottish finished ninth a season ago and now prepare for a revamped Champ Rugby season. It is all change this season with the return of the play-offs for the top six in the league, as well as a new relegation format where the bottom side will be automatically relegated while 12th and 13th will face off to avoid a play-off with second from National One.

Matches will also be streamed on Ireland’s largest streaming platform, Clubber TV. It marks the first time that all 182 league games, as well as the play-offs, will be available to stream on the subscription-only service. Gray, the former Harlequins hooker, works closely with director of rugby Bryan Redpath, the former Scotland scrum-half.

Scottish will benefit from strong ties to Quins, where Gray still works part-time, as they bring in some of the brightest young prospects from the Stoop for senior experience. And with a part-time set-up in a league where the likes of Ealing Trailfinders and the reborn Worcester Warriors have lots of Prem veterans, Gray explained that a lot of the responsibility is on the Exiles players to make up that gap.

He added: “Things have changed over the last six or seven years. We are two evenings a week, so it means the players have to be more player-led, they have to do the analysis in their own time, they have to watch video voiceover to prep them. We have to understand what we are.”

The Champ Rugby 25-26 season starts on October 3. For more information, visit www.champrugby.com