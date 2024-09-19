London to Brighton EV Rally returns for 5th annual event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The highly anticipated London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rally is set to return for its fifth consecutive year, with over 100 electric vehicles making the iconic journey from Westminster City School in London to Brighton's historic Madeira Drive.

The event, which has firmly established itself in the UK’s EV and sustainability calendar, is expected to draw a crowd of over 35,000 visitors to the finish line in Brighton. As always, the rally’s main challenge remains the same: to determine which vehicle is the most efficient on the 60-mile route from the capital to the coast.

Hosted by BBC presenter Allison Ferns, the rally promises a day of excitement and discovery. With live commentary, family-friendly activities, and interactive displays from leading figures in the electric vehicle world, the event showcases the future of green transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Growing Success Story

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EDF pace car with Big Ben in background

Now in its fifth year, the London to Brighton EV Rally has evolved significantly since its inception. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, so too has the public’s interest in sustainable transport. The rally demonstrates not only the capabilities of modern EVs but also the innovations in energy efficiency and green technology that are driving the future of mobility.

Over the years, the rally has drawn attention from some of the biggest names in the EV and energy sectors. Previous rallies have featured major supporters, including EDF, BYD, and Drive Electric, all of whom have contributed to the event's success by offering visitors insights into the latest electric vehicles, energy-saving technologies, and charging infrastructure.

While this year’s sponsors are yet to be confirmed, excitement is building as the event continues to attract high-profile interest from industry leaders.

What to Expect in 2025

Visitors to the finish line on Brighton’s Madeira Drive can look forward to a range of engaging exhibits. From showcasing cutting-edge electric vehicles to providing advice on sustainable energy solutions, the rally offers something for everyone, whether you’re an EV enthusiast or new to the world of electric mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With live demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and an atmosphere perfect for all ages, the London to Brighton EV Rally has become a unique blend of education and entertainment.

As the event grows, it remains committed to its mission of raising awareness about the environmental and practical benefits of electric vehicles and renewable energy. The rally offers a platform for both the public and industry to come together and celebrate the advancements being made towards a greener, cleaner future.