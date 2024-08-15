McKay gives behind the scenes look at prestigious equestrian event

London will host the 12th leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour from 16-18 August | Ljuba Buzzola

The distance between the Longines Global Champions Tour stables and arena takes approximately 30 steps for a reason.

Global Champions Event Production Manager, Colm McKay has opened up about the intricacies that go into producing a major show jumping event in the centre of London, citing horse safety as the priority.

Centred at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the 12th leg of the Longines Global Tour will see the top show jumpers in the world go head-to-head to reach the final showdown in Riyadh in November.

With the likes of Paris 2024 gold medallists Harry Charles, Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Christian Kukuk all taking part in the event, it promises to be a close competition.

And as the man behind the scenes, McKay noted how the show's priority comes down to the welfare of the horses during the three day event, all the way down to how long the walk from the stables to the arena is.

"Experience only teaches you," he said.

"I had made a lot of mistakes in the past but from doing these events over and over now, when I start with the layout plan I have a lot to consider.

"It's not just about what the public want at this event. I need to think about what the stewards want, what the vets want and what the horses want.

"Everyone has different needs and requirements and so when you can combine them as best as you can, that's when the event is well run.

"Most importantly, it needs to be safe for the horses.

"In London, you will see that the stables are located very close to the warmup and the warmup is located very close to the arena.

"We do that to make sure that the horse walkway has these connections so it's safe and suitable for the horses and people getting around.

"With 230 horses here, it's the way to keep everyone secure."

The Longines Global Champions Tour first took place in front of the iconic backdrop of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in 2017.

It has once again joined a list of 16 incredible venues for the 2024 season, including Miami Beach, the Eiffel Tower and the Circus Maximus.

And with onsite water, power and a handily placed Battersea Park across the Thames to house the groomers, McKay noted that the London event has quickly become one of his, and the riders', favourites.

"The first year we did this event was 2017 and that year was difficult," he said.

"But after seven years we're really familiar with it and it has to be one of my favourite venues.

"It's very secure compared to the event we have on Miami Beach which is an open site.

"There's great access for the trucks and an internal road system with fixed power and water on site.

"The backdrop is incredible. To be in central London is incredible."

