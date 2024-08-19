Louis O'Regan: Manx Grand Prix rider dies in accident during qualifying on Isle of Man on Sunday
Irishman Louis O’Regan, 43, who lived in Didcot, Oxfordshire, died after an accident at the Kate’s Cottage stretch of the course on Sunday.
Organisers released a statement and picture in tribute to him, saying that he was “an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix having made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race, finishing 12th. He recorded his personal best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, lapping at an average speed of 114.7mph”.
They added: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis’s partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends.”
Roads were closed for the race for longer than usual while police investigations took place. Posting on Facebook, police said that two people had been arrested for entering roads which were closed after the red flag in the final session of Sunday evening's qualifying session.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.