Manchester boxer George Killeen wins Commonwealth Youth Title

Manchester’s professional boxer George Killeen is confident that winning the Commonwealth Boxing Council Youth Title at super welterweight proves he's earned the right to compete for major national titles.

Twenty-two-year-old Killeen beat Scottish boxer Airdrie's Ryan Clark on a Middleton Arena show organised by Killeen's manager former professional boxer Pat Barrett's Black Flash Promotions. "'The title was vacant," said Killeen. "Pat applied and soon I was deep into a ten-week training camp trained by Pat himself. These camps are always intense as Pat trains his boxers for every bout as if for a title fight."

"For both Ryan and me this was our first eight rounder. I sold over 200 tickets but there was a sizeable and vocal crowd from Scotland supporting Ryan who turned out to be both a quality boxer providing stiff opposition on his opponent's home territory and a straightforward pleasant person. I kept coming forward and surprised myself at how composed I was. I avoided getting dragged into what you might call brawling and stuck to showcasing boxing skills. I won the fight 79-74 on referee Jamie Kirkpatrick's scorecard."

A run of wins in his mid-teens convinced Killeen that his childhood dream of entering the paid ranks could become reality and he turned over in 2023. He's undefeated in twelve bouts including five at six rounds and the one at eight. Killeen's fanbase includes family and family friends but also what he describes as 'a growing army of Manchester United lads' who he hopes will be willing to support future away fights as Killeen is aware he’s yet to box beyond Lancashire. "I'm hoping to get a contract for televised fights. So far I've only boxed on 'small hall' events. These are the bedrock underpinning professional boxing offering younger relatively unknown fighters the opportunity to build a solid record of achievement. Fans appreciate proximity to the action, being close enough to smell the boxers’ courage I’ve been told. But it’s expensive to stage given venue and ring hire plus referee and security charges. The onus is solely on home boxers to sell tickets."

A former student of local Catholic secondaries St. Matthew’s and Our Lady’s, Killeen lives in Blackley in North Manchester and is a qualified electrician thanks to an apprenticeship with local firm Piggott & Whitfield. He now coaches youngsters at Collyhurst and Mostyn boxing gym where he himself has always trained. "As an amateur I won two-thirds of my bouts and several north-west titles. Now I enjoy being a role model. I've known Pat Barrett since childhood. It was natural he became my coach. I'm also grateful to Tommy McDonagh for his investment in me. I like everything about this sport apart from making weight. That won’t surprise anyone. My favourite food is steak. I'm a committed carnivore which makes the weight business difficult."

But worth it. "Such success as I've had is also thanks to my wonderful unbelievably supportive parents. I owe them everything both in boxing and for keeping me safe in life. Making them proud is what makes me happiest.” Dad Andy is “grateful to Pat Barrett for ensuring our son’s boxing career has progressed. We’re proud of the elite athlete he’s become. George has only dropped a couple of rounds in twelve bouts. George started boxing aged eight, but his first love was goalkeeping for his local Moston Valley team leading to a trial with Oldham Athletic. But watching Anthony Crolla win at Manchester Arena took him back to the gym aged twelve and boxing has been his priority since. We realised he had a future in boxing when he won a Lonsdale boxing cup and then defeated other experienced national title winners who’d previously beaten him. This showed his determination and commitment but also ability to learn and improve. We’ve helped but boxing can be a lonely sport, and the motivation is George’s and his alone. We look back on his early filmed interviews and training session videos which always bring a smile to our faces.”

George and his dad have just returned from Las Vegas. “We watched my hero Terence Crawford beat Canelo to become super middleweight world champion for three boxing federations. On a previous American visit I’d met Crawford and visited the famous Wildcard gym in L.A. where I was lucky to do a little training with boxing legend Freddie Roach. Crawford’s advice was simple. 'Be disciplined and everything is possible. Keep working hard.’ " Advice that Killeen hopes will eventually see his fans travelling to see him boxing in Las Vegas for a world title that earns him his place in the Hall of Fame of the sport's Mancunian heroes which includes Ricky Hatton.

“We were devastated to learn of Ricky’s passing,” said Killeen. “A Manchester legend. A City fan with a strong United following whose boxing united a city. We heard the news in the MGM Las Vegas the morning after Crawford’s fight where Ricky had some of his biggest fights. I doubt having 30 thousand British fans travelling there will happen again. Ricky would come to our gym for sparring sessions with his lads and always gave useful advice. I’m proud to have received personalised video message when I turned 21 that I’ll cherish forever. One of Britain’s greatest and best-liked sportsmen.”

All elite athletes rely on sponsorship. “I’m grateful to my sponsors for their generosity and want to take this opportunity to thank publicly Cooney Insulations, Toyo Tires, Marshall Artist, Fletchers Engineering, Chrisalis Worldwide Ltd, Pro Fire Uk, Naturalis People and J.E Sport Massage.” New potential sponsors can contact Killeen by e-mail at [email protected] or via Facebook George Killeen or Instagram @georgekilleen_.