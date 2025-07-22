Packer previously captained England to a Six Nations Grand Slam | Getty Images

Hunter and Packer served as co-captains together in the former’s final Six Nations campaign

Sarah Hunter believes Marlie Packer still has an important role to play in England’s World Cup campaign.

Packer was replaced as captain by Zoe Aldcroft ahead of the 2025 Women’s Six Nations, with the back row playing two of England's five matches as they won the Grand Slam. Despite her reduced role, former skipper Hunter, who now works as England's defence coach, believes there is a place for her in the squad.

“Marlie Packer had a bit of change in role from captaincy, now vice-captain,” Hunter explained. "This is her fourth World Cup, she brings so much experience. She’s been captain so she can support Zoe really well, in terms of what it is like to be captain, what it is like to be at a World Cup.

“But that is not taking away from what she can deliver on the pitch. Some of her performances in the Six Nations, she put her head in places where people probably don’t want to put them. She is this bundle of energy that you need within a squad, you need in those close World Cup game.”

The Rugby World Cup begins on 22 August in Sunderland with Bristol’s Ashton Gate set to host both semi-finals. Hunter hopes she and England will be there for one of them, having transitioned into coaching after retiring in 2023 and one of the first cohort in the Gallagher High Performance Academy.

The World Rugby initiative aims to increase the number of female coaches in elite rugby by providing workshops and mentors as well as embedding coaches with unions at major tournaments. Hunter’s first tournament was WXV in 2023, which England won, and she has helped stretched the Red Roses win streak to 25.

Her work in the defence means she will work closely with Packer, who Hunter believes will fulfil any duty asked of her. She added: “Marlie is reliable, she is dependable, she is someone that gets it, she is so passionate about playing for her country.

“She will do anything she can, she will play the role that she needs to for whatever game that is. She is very team-first, she will put people before herself to ensure whatever it is that is needed, she will ensure that either she does it or she supports the people who need to do it.”

