Marshall over the moon to claim English Nationals pickleball silver

Marshall, right, teamed up with Tracy Walker to win silver | Paul Currie/Pickleball England

Ian Marshall was over the moon to claim mixed doubles senior pro silver at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals in Bolton.

The 54-year-old from Leeds partnered with Tracy Walker at Bolton Arena, as they lost 11-1 11-8 to defending champions Anna Linton and Richard Love in the final. Marshall was one of over 1300 competitors taking part across 57 age and skill categories in the fifth year of the prestigious competition.

“We would have snapped anyone’s hand off if they had offered us silver at the start of the day,” he said. Walker agreed: “We are very happy with the silver medal. We felt good, we played well.

“It took us a while to get going because it was a bit of a level up and we needed to think about what we were doing a bit more and that is what we did. We were getting closer.

Marshall said: “If we could have just nicked that second game, it would have been very close in that third one, but they are just another level up.”

The pair have only recently joined forces, but showed they were a strong team as they won all of their matches en route to the final. That included beating last year’s finalists Julie Mac and David Youngs 11-4 11-6 in the semi-final.

“We are quite a new partnership, but we complement each other’s games quite well and that is what happened today,” Walker said. Retired police officer Marshall added: “There’s no tutting, no shaking of the head, it is all positive comments.”

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew. The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve. Rising in popularity in the US for the past few decades, interest has exploded across the world, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 registered members.

Marshall is one of many players to have joined the sport from another racket discipline. He explained: “I played table tennis for 50 years, and me and my family went to Centre Parcs, and pickleball was on offer, I played it and really enjoyed it and then found a club in Leeds.”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/