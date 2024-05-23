Michael Schumacher

The family of former F1 driver Michael Schumacher have won a major court case.

The family of Michael Schumacher have been handed 200,000 Euros (£170,457) in compensation from the publishing company of a magazine who ran an ‘AI interview’ article featuring generated ‘quotes’ from the legendary Formula 1 driver.

Back in 2023, German gossip magazine Die Aktuelle ran an article claiming to feature an ‘AI interview’ with Schumacher, which used ‘quotes’ all of which were produced by an algorithm. Furthermore, it also advertised itself as ‘the first interview’ with Schumacher since his injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two days after the article was published, the editor of Die Aktuelle was sacked - additionally, the parent company of the publication, Funke Media, issued an apology to the Schumacher family.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident in December of 2013. He was placed in an induced coma after being taken to hospital - since then, he has been privately receiving care and rehabilitation from members of his immediate family.

During his career as an F1 driver, Schumacher won seven F1 World Championships from 1994 to 2004 - he raced for teams such as Jordan, Ferrari and Mercedes when he was an active competitor.

In 2021, as part of a Netflix documentary, Schumacher's wife Corinna said [via BBC Sport]: "We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad