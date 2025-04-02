Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wrestling legend Mick Foley has updated fans on his condition after being rushed to hospital.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 59-year-old, famous for his wrestling personas Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love, alarmed fans by sharing a photo of his wrecked vehicle on social media.

The image revealed a heavily damaged car with a shattered windshield and a burned-out hood, resting in a field after veering off the road. A fire engine was visible in the background, while Foley stood next to the wreckage, pointing at it with his thumb. Fortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer, inducted in 2013, escaped with only minor injuries and a concussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He posted on Instagram: “Tough day for Mick! I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion.”

Wrestling legend Mick Foley says he has "no idea how I am still walking" after his car accident. | Mick Foley/Instagram

Foley is no stranger to injuries, having built his career on extreme, high-risk wrestling. A three-time WWE champion, he became the face of wrestling’s Hardcore Era, enduring brutal stunts throughout his time in the ring.

Some of his most unforgettable moments include being thrown off Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker, slammed through a flaming table by Edge, and struck in the head with a steel chair by The Rock. Over the years, he has sustained multiple serious injuries, including five broken ribs, eight documented concussions, and a torn ACL.

His injuries also include lost front teeth, a broken thumb, wrist, and toe, numerous dislocations, 54 stitches in his arm, and second-degree burns on his arm and shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the 1999 WWE Royal Rumble, where The Rock repeatedly hit him in the head with a chair, Foley once said: “That was a bad night, I could have been seriously hurt, so I certainly hope no one ever tries anything remotely like that. I was hurting. I mean, cumulatively, you just can’t take a lot of shots like that.

“So I have to be really careful in my everyday life. I don’t get jolted. I can’t ride rollercoasters anymore, I have an aversion to bright lights. But all things considered, I think I’m doing pretty well.”