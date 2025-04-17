Midnite creates free limited edition beer for fans to enjoy at Snooker World Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midnite is the new official UK betting and casino partner of the World Championship, Snooker’s greatest event, which will run from April 19 to May 5. To celebrate the partnership, Midnite has created a FREE limited edition lager - with one free beer available per person - which will be served at a local pub throughout the tournament.

The one-off lager will be served at The Graduate, an iconic Sheffield pub a short walk from The Crucible, with fans able to enjoy a new beer on tap while the World Championship comes to the city.

Midnite has partnered with London based brewery, Drop Project, to bring the concept to life. Drop Project creates the freshest, premium flavoursome beers with consistent high-quality results, and pushes creative boundaries and brews the beers that both inspire their passions for the industry and our lifestyles.

A Midnite spokesperson, commented: “We have worked with Drop Project to bring fans a Midnite lager that they can enjoy throughout the whole tournament. We wanted to create something tangible that snooker fans can enjoy throughout, and to have been able to create our own beer is something we’re pleased with.

“The World Snooker Championship brings real excitement to the city, and fans can head straight from The Crucible, to The Graduate and enjoy a pint or two of our specially brewed lager, just for the occasion.”

Midnite is providing the beer free of charge - one free drink per person of Midnite Lager Only and for ticket holders to the Snooker World Championship (18+). Redeem by showing your matchday ticket at The Graduate. While stock lasts.