Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan during their first fight | Jason Tang via Top Rank Boxing

Here is how you can watch the rematch between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan

The highly anticipated rematch between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan is set to take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. This bout sees Mayer defending her WBO welterweight title against the former champion, Ryan, following their intense first encounter in September 2024. Boxing fans worldwide are eager to witness this clash, and here's how you can tune in live.​

Mayer vs Ryan 2 UK Broadcast Information

For fans in the United Kingdom, the rematch will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The main card is scheduled to begin at 2:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday, March 30, 2025, with the Mayer vs. Ryan ring walks expected around 4:00 a.m. GMT.

How to Watch on Sky Sports

TV: Tune into Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Action at the scheduled time.​

Tune into or Sky Sports Action at the scheduled time.​ Live Stream: Subscribers can stream the fight live via the Sky Go app, available on various devices including smartphones, tablets, and computers.​

International Broadcast Information

United States: The event will be available live on ESPN+. The main card is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The event will be available live on ESPN+. The main card is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 29, 2025. ​Other Regions: Broadcast details may vary. It's advisable to check local listings or contact your regional sports network for information on how to watch the fight.​

Streaming Options

For viewers without a traditional cable subscription:

Sky Sports (UK): Non-subscribers can access the fight via NOW TV , which offers daily and monthly passes for Sky Sports channels.​

, which offers daily and monthly passes for Sky Sports channels.​ ESPN+ (USA): A standalone streaming service that requires a subscription, available on multiple devices.​

Mayer vs Ryan: A Rivalry Renewed

The first encounter between Mayer and Ryan was marred by controversy, including a bizarre incident where Ryan was splashed with red paint just hours before the fight. Mayer secured a majority decision victory in that bout, and tensions have only escalated since. This fight and card is must-see