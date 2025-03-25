Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 UK Time: Start Time in BST

Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 Top Rank Boxing | Top Rank Boxing

Here is everything you need to know regarding the UK Start Time of Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2

The highly anticipated boxing rematch between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan is set to take place on Saturday, March 29th 2025, at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada. This WBO Welterweight title fight is a follow-up to their controversial first encounter, which occurred back on September 27th, 2024, in New York City.

On the day of the original fight, Ryan was struck by a tin of red paint thrown by an unknown individual as she was leaving her hotel. Despite this incident, Ryan proceeded with the fight, which Mayer won via majority decision, claiming the WBO female welterweight title. So this should be an absolute barnburner that can’t be missed!

Mayer vs Ryan 2 Start Time

The card for Mayer vs. Ryan 2 is currently scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, March 30th, 2025. This means UK viewers can settle in late Saturday night to catch all the undercard action.

Main Event Ringwalk Time (Estimated)

For those wanting to make sure that they don’t miss see Mayer and Ryan enter the ring, the estimated ring walk time for the final match on the card is approximately 3:00 AM GMT. However, it’s worth noting that this is subject to change depending on the duration of the earlier bouts on the undercard.

Country Time Estimated Main Event Ringwalks UK (GMT) 12:00 am GMT 3:00 am GMT USA (ET/PT) 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT UAE (GST) 4:00 am GST (March 30) 7:00 am GST (March 30) Mexico (CDT) 7:00 pm CDT 10:00 pm CDT

Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2

Here is the full fight card as it stands for the major boxing event on March 29th (as of writing, card subject to change).

Full Fight Card (Main Card)

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan (for Mayer’s WBO Welterweight Title)

Brian Norman Jr vs. Derrieck Cuevas (for Norman’s WBO Welterweight Title)

Full Fight Card (Prelims)

Bruce Carrington vs. Enrique Vivas (WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator)

Tiger Johnson vs. Kendo Castaneda

Emiliano Vargas vs. Giovannie Gonzalez

Dedrick Crocklem vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba

Emmanuel Chance vs. Miguel Guzman