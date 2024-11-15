Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The celebrity boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is set to turn nasty - after a controversial weigh-in.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YouTube fighter Jake Paul got too close to former world heavyweight champion Tyson for his liking - and was given a slap round the face.

This led to Paul screaming some fighting words into the microphone after the ceremonial weigh-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul and Tyson both weighed in on Thursday at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, with the two giving viewers a sneak peek of what is to come when they meet in the ring on Friday.

As Tyson strode across the stage, a clearly eager Paul, 27, popped up in front of the 58-year-old, earning the YouTuber-turned-boxer a slap across the face. The crowd in attendance gasped while Tyson had to be held back.

Paul, however, seemed unfazed. Instead, he blew kisses at the former champion.

“Talking’s over,” Tyson said, before exiting with his entourage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the moments after the slap, Paul said: “I didn’t even feel it. He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf.”

He added: “Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap.”

The 27-year-old then launched into a series of expletive-laden remarks, promising to end Iron Mike in the upcoming fight.

“It’s personal now,” Paul added, before bellowing into the microphone: “He must die.”

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson (50-6, 44KOs) will step back into the ring for his first professional bout in 19 years at AT&T Stadium in the bout, which will be streamed on Netflix. Tyson took part in an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr in 2020 but will be up against an opponent 31 years his junior on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the considerable age gap between the fighters, Paul has been installed as the favourite. Tyson weighed in at 227.2 pounds (103kg), while Paul tipped the scales at 228.4 pounds (103.6kg).

What time is the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight?

The fight is (American time) this evening at the 80,000-capacity A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

In the UK the event begins 1am GMT on Saturday. The Paul vs Tyson ring walks are expected at around 4am UK time on Saturday. It’s being shown on Netflix.