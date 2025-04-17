Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson | Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024

Here is everything you need to know about the wealth of boxing legend Mike Tyson

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Tyson, once the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, has experienced a financial journey as dramatic as his boxing career. From amassing a fortune of over $400 million to declaring bankruptcy, and now rebuilding his wealth, Tyson's story is one of both triumph and tribulation. As of 2025, his net worth reflects his remarkable comeback, underpinned by savvy business ventures and enduring popularity.

Mike Tyson Net Worth

As of 2025, Mike Tyson's net worth is estimated to be between $20 million and $30 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). This resurgence follows a period of financial hardship, including a bankruptcy filing in 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyson's recent earnings have been bolstered by various ventures, including a high-profile fight against Jake Paul in November 2024, which reportedly earned him $20 million.

Mike Tyson Salary

Throughout his boxing career, Tyson earned substantial sums. Notably, he received $35 million for his 2002 bout against Lennox Lewis and $30 million for his rematch with Frank Bruno. On average, Tyson earned approximately $7.5 million per fight. However, despite these earnings, financial mismanagement and extravagant spending led to significant losses.

Mike Tyson Boxing Sponsorships

Tyson's marketability extended beyond the ring, attracting numerous endorsements. In his prime, he secured deals with major brands such as Nike, Pepsi, and Nintendo. In recent years, he has partnered with companies like Smart Cups, Manscaped, CopperGel, and Rabona Casino. These endorsements have played a crucial role in rebuilding his financial portfolio.​

Mike Tyson Wealth and Assets

Tyson's current wealth is diversified across various assets and business ventures. He owns a cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, which has contributed significantly to his income. Additionally, he operates a ranch that serves as both a residence and a business hub. His media presence, including the "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson" podcast, further supplements his earnings. Despite past financial setbacks, Tyson's strategic investments and ventures have facilitated a substantial recovery of his wealth.​