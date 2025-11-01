Mills remains ever-present at English Nationals pickleball

Mills has served as the treasurer and chair of Cambridge Pickleball Club | Paul Currie/Pickleball England

David Mills has remained an ever-present at the Knotty’s English Nationals pickleball tournament as he keeps the legacy of his club’s founder alive.

The 69-year-old was one of the early members of Cambridge Pickleball Club, and serves on the committee. One of the club’s founders, Denis Willing, passed away not long after the club was set up and Mills and his mixed doubles partner Karyn Duggan have steered the club in his memory.

“A man called Denis Willing was the one that was introducing it to everybody, and several people came along on a regular basis,” Mills explained. “So, it grew from five or six people coming regularly, and we brought our friends with us and it grew from there.

“Tragically, Denis died not long after founding the club and so Karyn and myself took it on with a few others and said let’s go on in Denis’ memory and make it a really successful club, which we hope we have been able to do. We’ve limited our membership to 75 members, we could take on a lot more, there is a lot of interest but it is to maintain the quality of access to courts and other things.

“We have lots of different sessions, include evening sessions and social sessions on weekends.”

More than 15 players from Cambridge Pickleball Club were in action at the Bolton Arena for the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The fifth staging of the prestigious tournament featured a record-breaking 1,300 players in action across 57 medal events and four days.

Mills was in action for the first two days, as he and Duggan reached the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles 60+ 4.0 competition. Alongside David Stoten in the mixed doubles, former headteacher and senior educational advisor Mills was forced to withdraw with a wrist injury.

Despite this, he was able to marvel at how the game has developed since the first English Nationals in 2021. He added: “I’ve been at every nationals since they introduced them in 2020, this is my fifth year and we have seen it grow from 250 people, to almost 1500 taking part this year.

“It predominantly started off with the younger age groups but it has been good to see younger people now starting to come in and playing more exciting games because they have got the fitness levels and the power, it is great to see them involved in the sport. And also the wheelchairs competitors too, it is great to see them having access to the sport as well.”

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew. The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/