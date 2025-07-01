Most influential WBNA coaches revealed

Basketball falling through hoop

A new study has revealed the most influential women’s basketball coaches, with Becky Hammon taking the top spot.

The study analysed the number of distinct webpage mentions for every current WNBA basketball coach to identify the most influential and talked-about.

Becky Hammon is named the most influential women’s basketball coach, with 4,127 webpages mentioning her name.

Becky Hammon, born in Rapid City, South Dakota, originally began as a basketball player. She signed with the New York Liberty in 1999 and later played for the San Antonio Silver Stars, becoming a six-time All-Star and one of the league's top scorers, surpassing 5,000 career points.

In 2014, Hammon made history by becoming the first full-time, paid female assistant coach in NBA history with the San Antonio Spurs. Then, in 2022, Hammon returned to the WNBA as the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. She led the team to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023, becoming the first rookie head coach to win a WNBA title.

Her exceptional leadership earned her the WNBA Coach of the Year award in 2022.

Cheryl Reeve places second, with 2,425 webpage mentions.

Since becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Lynx in 2010, Reeve has guided the team to four WNBA championships. Under her leadership, the Lynx achieved a franchise-best 30-10 record in the 2024 season and secured the 2024 Commissioner's Cup.

Reeve is the first coach in WNBA history to win the Coach of the Year Award four times and has been named WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year twice.

In third is Sandy Brondello, with 2,040 webpages mentioning her name.

Sandy Brondello played in the WNBA from 1998 to 2003 with the Detroit Shock, Miami Sol, and Seattle Storm and was selected for the inaugural WNBA All-Star Game in 1999.

Appointed head coach of the Phoenix Mercury in 2014, she led the team to a WNBA Championship in her first season and was named WNBA Coach of the Year. In 2022, Brondello became the head coach of the New York Liberty, guiding them to their first WNBA Championship in 2024.

Stephanie White ranks fourth; there are 1,263 webpages mentioning her name.

In 1995, White was honoured as Indiana Miss Basketball and received national recognition as the Gatorade and USA Today National Player of the Year. She began her coaching career as an assistant at Ball State, Kansas State, and the University of Toledo. She then served as an assistant coach for the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever.

She was promoted to head coach of the Indiana Fever in 2015 and has now returned 10 years later in the hopes of leading them to victory.

In fifth is Noelle Quinn, with 457 webpage mentions.

Quinn made history as the first Black head coach in Seattle Storm's history and is among the few Black women to have served as head coaches in the WNBA. She joined the Seattle Storm's coaching staff in 2019 as an assistant coach, was promoted to associate head coach in 2020, and became the head coach in 2021. Under her leadership, the Storm won the Commissioner's Cup in 2021.

Sixth is Natalie Nakase, with 278 webpages mentioning her name. Head of the Golden State Valkyries, Nakase made history as the league’s first Asian American coach. She also won two championships as an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces.

Lynne Roberts is seventh, with 262 webpage mentions. Roberts is the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. During her time at Utah, she led the Utes to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year that same season.

Nate Tibbetts, Sydney Johnson, and Karl Smesko round out the top 10, with 231, 217, and 198 webpage mentions, respectively.

The 2024 WNBA season saw a 48% increase in attendance from the previous year, totalling 2,353,735 fans, the highest in 22 years.

The sport is booming in popularity, driven in no small part by the leadership of today’s most influential coaches, who are not only developing talent on the court but also shaping the culture and direction of the women’s game at every level.

Many of these coaches began their journeys as players themselves, and it’s that first-hand experience that allows them to mentor, inspire, and elevate the next generation of strong, female stars.