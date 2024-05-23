A NASCAR driver has been on the receiving end of a massive fine after being involved in a brawl with a fellow racer.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been fined a record-breaking amount of $75,000 (£58,848) after instigating a brawl with Kyle Busch, a fellow racer, in the aftermath of the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The fight between the two racers was caught on camera and a video was uploaded to NASCAR’s official X (formerly Twitter) page. They are clearly seen engaging in a verbal disagreement, before Stenhouse Jr. aims a right cross at Busch’s face. Busch was able to block the punch with his shoulder - they then stumbled to the ground and were pulled apart by people at the scene.

The fight is believed have been caused after Busch bumped into Stenhouse Jr’s car during a race - Stenhouse Jr believed it was deliberate and confronted his rival as a result. Furthermore, two of Stenhouse Jr’s pit crew, Clint Myrick and Keith Matthews, have been handed an eight-race suspension. Busch, however, received no punishment for his part in the fight.

One of the most successful active racers in the sport today, Stenhouse Jr. has won several NASCAR championships, including the 2012 NASCAR Nationwide Series, the 2020 Daytona 500 and the 2023 Daytona 500. Additionally, he has also worked as a pit reporter for Fox NASCAR.

On the incident, NASCAR senior vice-president of competition Elton Sawyer said [via The Guardian]: “I think it’s fair to say that when you have crew members and family members that put their hands on our drivers, we’re going to react.