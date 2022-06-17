After winning the NBA Championships, Stephen Curry was named as the Most Valuable Player

The Golden State Warriors have been crowned the winners of the NBA Finals 2022 , beating out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the finals.

Their victory marks the Golden State Warriors’ fourth NBA title in eight years, and their first since 2018.

Stephen Curry was named as the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the first time, with the 34 year old player averaging 31.2 points across the six games, scoring 34 points in Thursday’s winning game, with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Step Curry of the Golden State Warriors raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: “I’m thrilled for Steph [Curry]. To me, this is his crowning achievement in what’s already been an incredible career.

“I’m obviously thrilled for everyone in that room, and a lot of people had a big hand in this, but the thing with Steph is, without him, none of this happens.”

The win for the Golden State Warriors will mark Curry’s fourth NBA ring, after bagging his previous three with the team in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

What is an NBA ring?

An NBA ring refers to the number of championships a National Basketball Association (NBA) player has under their belt.

The terminology comes from the fact that, usually, players from the team that has won the NBA Finals receive championship rings in honour of their contributions.

Step Curry of the Golden State Warriors kisses at his 2017-2018 Championship ring (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

However, on a handful of occasions, the winning team has opted for other items instead of rings, like commemorative watches for example.

Who has the most NBA rings?

The player with the most number of championships is that of Bill Russell, an American former professional basketball player who played as the centre for the Boston Celtics from 1956 to 1969.

He was a five time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) recipient, a 12 time NBA All-Star and in 2009 the NBA renamed its NBA Finals’ Most Valuable Player trophy to the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

Bill Russell is honoured at halftime of the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on April 13, 2016 in Boston (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Russell has 11 championships, all of which he won with the Boston Celtics throughout this 13 year long career - 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962m 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969.

He bagged his first ring with the Boston Celtics in his rookie year, and his last two championships in 1968 and 1969 as player-coach.

How many rings do other players have?

This is how many rings some of the biggest names in basketball have to their names:

Michael Jordan/Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan (L) and Scottie Pippen (R) of the Chicago Bulls (Photo: VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

Both Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen both have six rings, for the years 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998.

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson for the Los Angeles Lakers (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images)

Magic Johnson has five rings, all of which he obtained whilst playing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988.

Dennis Rodman

Chicago Bull forward Dennis Rodman (Photo: JOHN RUTHROFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Dennis Rodman has five rings - three of which he bagged with the Chicago Bulls alongside Jordan and Pippen in 1996, 1997 and 1998, and the other two when he played with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 and 1990.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant also has five rings, which he earned with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers (Photo: HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Shaquille O’Neal has four rings, three of which he won with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000, 2001 and 2002 and one with Miami Heat in 2006.

LeBron James

LeBron James of the Miami Heat (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)