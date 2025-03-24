Brett Gardner, who played outfield for the New York Yankees, has revealed that his 14-year-old son Miller has died.

Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica shared a statement about their 14-year-old son Miller’s death and said: “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.”

Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica revealed that their son Miller had fallen ill “along with several other family members while on vacation.” In their statement, the couple also said: “Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.

New York Yankees star Brett Gardner announces the death of teen son during family holiday. Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees hits a 3-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on September 17, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Adam Hunger/Getty Images | Getty Images

The statement continued:“We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.”

A year after Brett Gardner made his MLB debut, his team the New York Yankees won its last World Series in 2009, he spent his 14-season career with them. The New York Yankees released a statement on X which read: “Our hearts are heaving, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner. Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years- so did his wife, Jessica, and their boys, Hunter and Miller.

“We grieve with Brett, Hunter and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.

“Our love for the Gardner family is uncontrolled and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time.

“May Miller rest in peace.”