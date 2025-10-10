New Zealand get on the board with battling Bangladesh win

New Zealand were without a point prior to facing Bangladesh in Guwahati | ICC/Getty Images

New Zealand were made to work for their first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 win with a 100-run triumph over Bangladesh.

Sophie Devine made her third consecutive half-century as she and Brooke Halliday set up the White Ferns for a competitive total. Bangladesh’s chase of 228 never got off the ground, despite rearguard efforts from Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan delaying New Zealand’s march to victory.

Devine and Halliday at it again

Having chosen to bat, New Zealand made a steady start through Suzie Bates as young quick Marufa Akter was particularly targeted. Georgia Plimmer failed to get going, however, and was stumped for four from 18 balls off the bowling of Rabeya Khan as Bates fell two balls later as she was run out for 29 after a mix-up between her and Amelia Kerr.

The next wicket also came in a Rabeya over, as the leg break bowler dismissed Kerr with a fantastic delivery that sent the bails flying and reduced the White Ferns to 38 for three. But, just as they had done against South Africa, Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday batted New Zealand out of trouble, choosing singles over attempts at boundaries.

Halliday passed fifty for the first time at this World Cup, smacking a Nishita Akter Nishi free hit for four before hitting Shorna Akter for a maximum in the next over. New Zealand ramped up the scoring from there, but eventually Bangladesh got a breakthrough as Fahima invited a swipe from Halliday, who was safely caught by Nigar Sultana for 69 from 104.

For the third World Cup game in a row, Devine passed fifty, bringing this one up with a six, before another followed as the skipper looked to reserve energy. However, her next big swing saw her bowled by Nishita for 63 with New Zealand well-placed but wanting more at 179 for five with 6.2 overs to go.

Rabeya got her third wicket of the match as she got Maddy Green stumped for a well-made 25 and there was a second run out during her bowling stint off the very next delivery as Jess Kerr rued going for a speculative single. New Zealand were still able to push the run rate up but saw Rosemary Mair become the third stumping of the game before Izzy Gaze was bowled by Marufa as New Zealand posted 227 for nine.

Tahuhu breaks Bangladesh's resolve

Bangladesh were going to need their second-highest ever chase in order to win, but got off to a slow start. Sharmin Akter was bowled by Mair for three, with Bangladesh having made just seven runs in 25 balls.

Rubya Haider followed three overs and six runs later before Sobhana Mostary became the third batter to depart for a low single-figure score as the Tigresses slipped to 22 for three. With skipper Nigar at the crease, there was hope, but when she went for four from 28 balls, Bangladesh had lost several wickets without making much headway in their chase.

Sumaiya Akter and Shorna then departed for one run each as they were both dismissed by Lea Tahuhu on her 100th ODI appearance to leave Bangladesh at 33 for six. Nahida provided the first boundary of Bangladesh’s innings and moved their total past 50 runs before she was forced to depart as she sent a flat shot to Eden Carson for Mair’s second wicket.

Fahima continued the effort for Bangladesh as she became the first batter to pass 20 and overturned an LBW decision on 22. She was well supported by Rabeya until she was caught on 25 to end a 44-run partnership, while Fahima was the final wicket to fall with her side 101 runs short of their target.

Bangladesh v New Zealand – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India

New Zealand 227/9 in 50.0 overs (Brooke Halliday 69, Sophie Devine 63; Rabeya Khan 3/30, Nahida Akter 1/36)

Bangladesh 127 all out in 39.5 overs (Fahima Khatun 34, Rabeya Khan 25; Jess Kerr 3/21, Lea Tahuhu 3/22)

Result: New Zealand win by 100 runs