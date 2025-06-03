Newbury named the best value for money racecourse in the 2025 Racing Post Racecourse Price Index

Tell us your news

The UK’s racecourses have received their scores for their value for money for the 2025 Flat season - and the prestigious Newbury Racecourse has come out on top.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making a return in 2025, the Racing Post Racecourse Price Index has ranked all UK Flat racecourses in terms of their value for money, each rating being decided by considering the respective costs of tickets, pints, burgers and bottles of water, while also taking into account the track’s TripAdvisor rating, walking distance from the nearest train station and, where applicable, the number of plays the track’s top performing artist has received on Spotify.

Newbury Racecourse has been named as the best value for money track this year, with a score of 80.7 out of 100, while Chepstow Racecourse has emerged as the worst value for money option, with a score of 59.9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Flat tracks Ascot, Epsom and Newmarket are all in the top 20 value for money courses, while the popular Sandown and Goodwood tracks are surprisingly among the lowest scoring racecourses.

The top ten scoring racecourses for value for money are Newbury, Redcar, York, Thirsk, Ayr, Pontefract, Musselburgh, Wolverhampton, Beverley and Brighton as Northern racecourses take up 70% of the top ten scores compared to their Southern counterparts.

A Racing Post Spokesperson said: “The Racing Post Price Index is always a popular publication, and we’re delighted to bring it back for the 2025 Flat season.

“With festivals such as Royal Ascot and the Derby on the horizon, it’s great for punters to know whether or not they’re getting a good deal for their ticket price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Index may encourage racegoers to attend meetings they haven’t before, and never fails to be an authoritative read for discerning racing fans.”

Racing Post Racecourse Prices Index 2025 overview:

Most expensive pint: Goodwood (Goodwood Brews) - £7.70

Cheapest pint: Ayr (Tennents) - £5

Most expensive entry ticket: Ascot - £30

Cheapest entry ticket: Ripon (£8)

Most expensive burger: Newmarket, Nottingham, Sandown, Haydock, Kempton, Epsom, Carlisle (all £12 with chips)

Cheapest burger: Redcar (£6)

Best rating on TripAdvisor: Catterick and Ripon (4.6 stars)

Nearest distance to train station: Southwell (0.04 miles)

Furthest distance to train station: Ripon (11.7 miles)

Worst rating on TripAdvisor: Bath (3.5 stars)