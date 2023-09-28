NFL London door times: what time do doors open at Wembley Stadium for Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wembley Stadium is set to host the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars this coming Sunday (1 October). It will be followed by two more matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the coming weeks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
London has hosted NFL games annually since 2007 - initially just one match per season but it has been expanded to three. The game at Wembley Stadium this weekend marks the 16th year of American Football action in the UK.
International matches are also set to be held in Frankfurt, Germany in November - while games have also taken place in Mexico in the past. London has also hosted NBA and MLB matches in recent years.
But if you are heading to Wembley Stadium. Here's all you need to know:
What are the door times for NFL at Wembley Stadium?
The match will kick-off at 2.30pm BST - which is perfect for UK viewers, but makes for an early start for viewers back in Atlanta and Jacksonville. For those who are heading to Wembley Stadium, you might be wondering what time you can start arriving.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The doors for the stadium will open at the earlier time of 11.30am on Sunday, 1 October, it has been confirmed. The bag drop will be open from 9am until 10pm.
What are the door times for NFL at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 8 October and Baltimore Ravens vs Tennesse TItans a week later on 15 October to round-out the London games in 2023.
In previous years the doors have opened at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium two hours before kick-off. So expect the doors to be open by 12.30pm BST for both games.