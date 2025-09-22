Tyler Nubin of the New York Giants breaks up a pass to Travis Kelce, number 87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed their first win of the NFL season after defeating the New York Giants.

The Chiefs made their record 1-2 with help from Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s two thrown interceptions.

Tight end star - and Taylor Swift’s fiancé - Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid appeared to bang into each other on the sideline after one of the final drives of the first half against the Giants.

An NBC broadcast showed Kelce and Reid coming face-to-face after the Chiefs missed a field goal. Reid later laughed it off, saying he wanted more emotion from his players.

Meanwhile the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Chiefs last week and in last season’s Super Bowl, beat the Los Angeles Rams in a last-play thriller in the NFL.

The Eagles looked set to suffer a first loss of the season but Joshua Karty’s potential game-winning field goal attempt for the Rams was blocked by Jordan Davis, who returned it for a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more as Philadelphia fought back from 26-7 down to claim a 33-26 success.

The most surprising result of the early matches saw the struggling Cleveland Browns stage a stunning comeback to beat the Green Bay Packers 13-10.

The Browns trailed 10-0 with less than four minutes left, but engineered a late salvo capped by Andre Szmyt kicking a 55-yard field goal.

Shelby Harris had blocked a field goal attempt from Packers kicker Brandon McManus with 27 seconds left and Joe Flacco set up the winning score.

A thriller saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recover for a 29-27 victory over the New York Jets.

The Buccaneers looked set for a comfortable win, leading 23-6 heading into the final quarter but Will McDonald blocked a field goal attempt from Chase McLaughlin and returned it for a touchdown as the Jets took a one-point advantage.

However, McLaughlin had the final say with a 36-yard field goal, leaving the Jets still winless.

Aaron Rodgers moved fourth on the all-time list for touchdown passes with his 509th in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 21-14 win against the New England Patriots.

The Carolina Panthers claimed their first victory in style with a 30-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons while the Washington Commanders were also dominant, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers starred for the Minnesota Vikings with two defensive touchdowns in their runaway 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans are both still looking for their first wins after respectively going down 17-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and 41-20 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker converted on a 43-yard field goal attempt as time expired to complete a come-from-behind 23-20 win for the Chargers over the Denver Broncos.

LA trailed by seven in the final three minutes, but quarterback Justin Herbert found the end zone when it mattered most – connecting with Keenan Allen on a 20-yard attempt to draw his side level.

The Chargers’ players then did their job on both sides of the ball to quickly force a three-and-out and set up for Dicker’s game-winning kick.

The New Orleans Saints fell to 0-3 on the season after being demolished 44-13 by the Seattle Seahawks, while the San Francisco 49ers kept their winning streak alive with a 16-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

And Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns to lead the Bears over the Dallas Cowboys 31-14.

NFL results full list

Los Angeles Rams 26-33 Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs 22–9 New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys 14-31 Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers 10-13 Cleveland Browns

New York Jets 27–29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers 21-14 New England Patriots

Denver Broncos 20–23 Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints 13–44 Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals 15–16 San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders 24–41 Washington Commanders

Houston Texans 10–17 Jacksonville Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals 10–48 Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts 41–20 Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons 0-30 Carolina Panthers