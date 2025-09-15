KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 14: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs stiff arms Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NFL’s early season Super Bowl rematch saw a similar result - as the Philadelphia Eagles again vanquished the Kansas City Chiefs

Reigning champions the Eagles ran out 20-17 winners on Sunday evening, with touchdown runs to Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts enough to get the Eagles the win, while Philadelphia’s defence held Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to just 187 passing yards.

The result marks the first 0-2 start to a season for Kansas City since 2014.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attracts attention as half of the world’s most fashionable power couple and although fianceé Taylor Swift has been spotted prominently at many of his games, it’s thought that she attended yesterday’s match incognito, and arrived behind a screen. Why she did this - if indeed it was her - is not immediately obvious.

The Denver Broncos were left to rue a penalty on a missed field goal attempt as they went down 29-28 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts kicker Spencer Shrader missed a 60-yard field goal attempt as time expired, but a penalty on the Broncos moved the ball 15 yards closer and gave Shrader a second attempt, which he duly converted.

The Arizona Cardinals held off a late rally to down the Carolina Panthers 27-22.

Arizona almost gave up a 24-point lead in the second half, but a Calais Campbell sack on Bryce Young as the clock wound down put an end to Carolina’s scoring flurry.

The Atlanta Falcons scored five field goals and a touchdown to overcome the Minnesota Vikings 22-6.

Earlier, Amon-Ra St Brown scored three touchdowns to help the Detroit Lions claim a huge 52-21 win over NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears.

The Lions bounced back in style from their season-opening loss against division rivals Green Bay Packers as quarterback Jared Goff threw five touchdowns and connected three times with wide receiver St Brown.

Brandon Aubrey scored a field goal in overtime for the Dallas Cowboys to clinch a 40-37 win over the New York Giants.

A dramatic back-and-forth encounter saw both teams score touchdowns in the final minute of the fourth quarter before Aubrey converted a 64-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. He went on to land a 46-yard kick and snatch a last-gasp win for the Cowboys.

Lamar Jackson starred for the Baltimore Ravens, throwing four touchdown passes as they picked up their first win of the campaign by beating the Cleveland Browns 41-17.

James Cook impressed for the Buffalo Bills with two touchdowns as they beat the New York Jets 30-10.

The running back scored twice for 132 yards, along with three field goals from Matt Prater to earn back-to-back wins for the Bills.

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched a tight 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars despite losing Joe Burrow to injury.

The Bengals were handed a huge blow when quarterback Burrow was ruled out of the game with a toe issue and Jake Browning came in to replace him.

An end-to-end affair saw Trevor Lawrence throw three touchdowns and Browning threw for two, including a crucial rushing touchdown for one yard with 19 seconds to go to snatch victory.

Aaron Rodgers’ first home game as a Pittsburgh Steeler ended in a 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold connected with Tory Horton for a touchdown in the first quarter before Chris Boswell kicked successive field goals and Rodgers threw to DK Metcalf for Pittsburgh to lead 14-7 at half-time.

The visitors turned the game around as Darnold threw for another touchdown and Jason Myers kicked a 54-yard field goal before a mistake from the Steelers saw them fumble from a kick-off return and George Holani pounced on the loose ball in the end zone.

Kenneth Walker III then rushed for a 19-yard touchdown for the Seahawks to earn their first win of the season.

Mike Vrabel earned his first win as the New England Patriots head coach after they beat the Miami Dolphins 33-27.

A thrilling contest culminated with Antonio Gibson scoring a 90-yard touchdown from a kick-off return in the fourth quarter and Andy Borregales kicking a field goal to secure the win.

Mac Jones steered the San Francisco 49ers to successive wins after beating the New Orleans Saints 26-21.

Regular starting quarterback Brock Purdy is sidelined with injury and replacement Jones threw for three touchdowns, along with two field goals from Eddy Pineiro.

The Los Angeles Rams also earned back-to-back wins with a 33-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Full list of the weekend’s NFL scores

New York Giants 37 Dallas Cowboys 40

Los Angeles Rams 33 Tennessee Titans 19

Seattle Seahawks 31 Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Buffalo Bills 30 New York Jets 10

San Francisco 49ers 26 New Orleans Saints 21

New England Patriots 33 Miami Dolphins 27

Chicago Bears 21 Detroit Lions 52

Jacksonville Jaguars 27 Cincinnati Bengals 31

Cleveland Browns 17 Baltimore Ravens 41

Denver Broncos 28 Indianapolis Colts 29

Carolina Panthers 22 Arizona Cardinals 27

Philadelphia Eagles 20 Kansas City Chiefs 17

Washington Commanders 18 Green Bay Packers 27 (on Friday)