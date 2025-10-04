Nigar Sultana Joty: Bangladesh want to use momentum of first win

Bangladesh got their second win at a World Cup with both coming against Pakistan. | ICC via Getty Images

Nigar Sultana Joty hopes Bangladesh can take the momentum from their opening victory over Pakistan in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigresses delivered their second-ever World Cup win as they beat the Women in Green by seven wickets thanks to a brilliant 54 from ODI debutant Rubya Haider. Having lost the toss they had to chase down 130 set by Pakistan, but skipper Nigar felt that transpired to be a stroke of luck.

“Sometimes you feel pressure when you lose an early wicket. We wanted to start with a win. It gives a momentum we can take into the rest of the tournament,” she said. “It was a good toss to lose, I guess, because we also wanted to bat [first]. I told the girls that we needed wickets in the powerplay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marufa [Akter] is very young and mature. She knows her role very well, and is very confident. How she delivered was incredible. After the first innings, we talked about playing our natural game. [Rubya Haider] Jhelik batted really well in her debut game.”

Bangladesh made light work of their opponents’ top order thanks to the devastating impact of Marufa Akter’s bowling. She dismissed both Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin for a golden duck to put Pakistan immediately on the back foot in a player-of-the-match display.

At 20 years old, it was a mature display, and one that Marufa credits to the support of her team.

"All are supporting me,” she said. “Sobhana Mostary, especially thank you. She told me, 'You're a lovely bowler, you can do it'. Our analyst told me two months ago that you can do it, I did it. I always tell myself, 'Come on'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was getting good swing. There was some lovely swing on the first ball, and I maintained the line and length.”

It was an impact that Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana admitted was crucial in turning the game in Bangladesh’s favour.

"In the first couple of overs, we lost a couple of wickets. That was match-turning,” she said. “We'll try to bounce back. We just collapsed early on. We'll try to execute our plans next time. Some players were playing for the first time in the World Cup, so there was pressure.

“Everyone is a match-winner. We just need to believe. It was a better pitch for the fast bowlers."

Pakistan will try to make those amends when they face India in their next match, while Bangladesh will look to carry their momentum into a match against England.