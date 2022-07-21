The 74th anniversary of the National Wrestling Alliance is being celebrated in August 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) tag team championships are set to return.

With the success of the NWA and the interest in tag team wrestling, the owner William Patrick Corgan has revised the championships.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Our tag team division is red hot and full of deserving athletes who will now have a chance to make history in this sport. We are also looking at top tier tag teams outside the NWA which could also have an opportunity to compete for the new U.S. tag titles.”

Here is everything you need to know about the US tag team championships and how to watch the event.

William Patrick Corgan is the current owner and promoter of the Nation Wrestling Alliance. (Getty Images)

What is NWA 74?

The NWA 74 is an upcoming wrestling event produced by the National Wrestling Alliance. The event will involve professional wrestling matches from pre-existing feuds and storylines.

Founded in 1948, the NWA is one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands in the world. In 2017, William Patrick Corgan purchased the NWA with the intention of reviving the brand for the modern era.

Where will US tag team championships be held?

The professional wrestling pay per view event will be held at the Chase Khorassan Ballroom in St.Louis, Missouri.

The Chase was synonymous with wrestling between 1959 and 1983. Many famous wrestlers such as Lou Thesz and Buddy Rogers have competed at the venue.

When is NWA 74?

NWA 74 will be held over two days on the 27 August and 28 August.

Who will compete in NWA 74?

NWA 74 will see a rematch between last year’s NWA World Champion Trevor Murdoch and former champion Nick Aldis.

On 19 July, Nick Aldis secured his place in the final at NWA Power by coming out on top in a four-way battle which also included Thom Latimer, Mike Knox and Brian Myers.

Murdoch and Aldis feuded over the title in last August’s NWA 73, with Murdoch being the victor in last year’s encounter. Aldis will be seeking redemption in NWA 74 and will be looking to regain the world title for the third time in his career.

Also scheduled to appear at the event will be

NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus

Thom Latimer

Chris Adonis

Where to watch NWA 74

NWA 74 will be televised exclusively on FITE . Pay-per-view prices are $24.99(£20.85) a night or both nights bundled for $39.90(£33.37).

How to get tickets to NWA 74