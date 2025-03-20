Oleksandr Usyk offers heavyweight support to frontline workers as he trains at shelled power plant

The heavyweight boxing champion donned his gloves and performed a brief workout in the ruins of a factory that was decimated by Russian missiles.

Standing among the rubble, the 38-year-old Ukrainian met local engineers who he thanked for their hard work and dedication.

He was also given a walking tour of the plant, which would have provided power to tens of thousands of people.

The factory, which is no longer in operation, is owned by the country’s power giant DTEK. It says its plants have been shelled more than 200 times since Russia’s invasion.

Dressed in a white sweater bearing the words ‘Undisputed’, Usyk praised frontline workers for their courage and resilience in the face of overwhelming odds.

He said: “It’s incredible that after every attack, no matter how large the destruction is, the energy workers continue to repair the equipment and restore light to Ukrainians.

“These people themselves radiate light and hope. Ukraine needs the world’s help in restoring its energy sector; this is our shared battle.”

Usyk’s visit took place on Monday, just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to halt attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in the eastern city of Slovyansk were reported the following day.

Putin has systematically targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure to weaken Kyiv's war effort. More than 2,300 missiles and drones have been aimed at its power plants since the start of the conflict, according to DTEK.

In 2024, Russia destroyed or damaged over 90% of DTEK’s thermal generation capacity, 45% of hydroelectric station capacities, and hundreds of critically important energy infrastructure facilities across the country, DTEK claims.

Ukraine has retaliated by launching drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, pumping stations and ports used for oil and gas exports.

Usyk is now fronting DTEK’s ‘Fight for Light’ campaign – an international appeal for the delivery of replacement equipment for all Ukrainian energy companies and ammunition for air defence systems.

He said: “Every day, Ukraine’s energy system suffers from brutal Russian attacks.

“Air defence forces, rescuers, and energy workers are making heroic efforts to ensure Ukrainians have light and warmth in their homes.

“Let's support them and remember that we will get through this together. We are the light – Ukrainians who shine for the whole world.”

Soon after Russia’s full-scale invasion, the two-time undisputed champion joined the country’s territorial defence forces alongside fellow Ukrainian fighters Vasiliy Lomachenko and MMA champion Yaroslav Amosov.

He took part in armed patrols in Kyiv before he was given permission to leave Ukraine in order to train for his rematch with Anthony Joshua in March.

