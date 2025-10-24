An Olympian has been rushed to hospital with a serious injury - just weeks before the new world championship season begins.

German alpine skier Kira Weidle-Winkelmann has been taken to hospital following a heavy crash during training that left her needing surgery on her nose.

The 29-year-old, a two-time Olympian, was preparing for the new season when she lost control on the slopes. In a video shared to Instagram, Weidle-Winkelmann was seen speeding toward a gate before losing balance, clipping the post, and crashing into the safety barriers.

She later posted photos from her hospital bed, her face covered in bandages and plasters, followed by another image showing a protective cover on her nose.

Despite the painful-looking injury, Weidle-Winkelmann is still in good spirits, captioning the post with the hashtag #nosejob.

Fellow German skier Lena Durr said: “Foliage: Colorful. Nose: Sore. Winter: In sight. Autumn poem.”

Weidle-Winkelmann, who finished runner-up at the 2021 world championships, is expected to recover in time for the start of the new season.

The first women’s downhill race is set for December 12 in St. Moritz, Switzerland.