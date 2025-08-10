'One of the hardest things I've ever done': Peaty completes first T100 triathlon

Peaty was cheered home by son George, fiancée Holly Ramsay and future father-in-law Gordon Ramsay. | T100/James Mitchell

Olympic champion Adam Peaty led home Team Ramsay at the T100 triathlon in ‘one of the hardest things’ he has done.

The 30-year-old swimmer is a three-time Olympic gold medallist, but was turning his hand to the three-discipline sport for the first time. Peaty completed the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run in 2 hours, 34 minutes and 36 seconds, posting the fifth-fastest swim of the day as he emerged from the water in 19:44.

His future father-in-law Gordon Ramsay, who was heading Team Ramsay, was unable to compete, however, daughter Tilly and wife Tana completed the course in 2:56:16 and 3:06:40, respectively. The team, which also included chefs Paul Ainsworth and James Goodyear and para athlete Billy Monger – who competed in the Sprint distance – were raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“That was tough,” Peaty said. “That was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done – but 100% would do it again! Yes, I’ve done training. Yes, I’ve done races under a minute. But I’ve never had to battle for two and a half hours and find different strategies.

“I may have used 70% of my adrenaline in that first 500m of the swim. My chain fell off my bike, and I was like, right, I know I’ve got to catch up time and try to average over 20 mph.

“I finished the bike, and my legs felt OK, but I felt a bit sore, and then that whole run, that was hard because I’ve never done a 10km race, let alone a triathlon 10km. Whether you’re doing 100km or maybe Olympic distance today, everyone’s behind each other.”

Over 5,200 athletes took part in both the Olympic and 100km distances on Sunday, following the professional and sprint races on Saturday. Lucy Charles-Barclay won the women’s pro race for her first T100 triumph as Hayden Wilde returned from a serious bike crash three months ago to win the men’s race.

While Gordon Ramsay was unable to compete due to stitches in his neck, he was on hand to make sure the team were fuelled before their race and welcomed them home at the finish line. He said: “First of all, the T100 has to be one of the most exciting events across the sporting calendar.

“Triathlon for me is not only one of the fastest-growing, exciting sports on the planet, but it’s family-oriented. My little Oscar’s here today with us as well. He’s six years of age, and he’s already asking about triathlon for kids.

“No matter what shape or size you are, you can do a triathlon. Trust me, I’m six foot two, 220 pounds, not the lightest of chefs. Great Ormond Street for us is a hospital of utter uniqueness, and what you see behind the scenes in terms of where that money goes for the future development, to help keep those families safe and wrap them up in an environment that is incredibly special.”

For information on how to register for the 2026 London T100 Triathlon on 25-26 July, visit www.t100triathlon.com