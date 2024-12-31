Paris 2024: French Olympic swimmers outraged by poor quality of medals
Clement Secchi and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, who were bronze medallists in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2024 Olympics, posted photos of their already badly damaged medals on social media.
Both sides of the medals appear to be seriously damaged just four months after the end of the Paris Olympics.
Over the summer, other Olympians had also shared photographs apparently showing the rapid deterioration of their medals, including American athletes Ilona Maher, Nyjah Huston and Nick Itkin.
Now the two French swimmers have both taken to social media to complain, with Secchi captioning his post on social media with the words "crocodile skin".
Ndoye-Brouard responded by sharing his own photograph, which he jokingly captioned "Paris 1924".
British swimmer Yasmin Harper had also revealed that her medal was showing signs of wear and tear just a week after winning the bronze in the women's 3m synchronised springboard diving category.
The photographs come after similar complaints from athletes over the summer, with organisers promising to replace any damaged medals.
The Paris 2024 organisers said: "The medals are the most coveted objects of the Games and the most precious for the athletes. Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Paris Mint and engraved identically."
The medals were designed by luxury jewellers Chaumet, which is part of the LVMH group. They were manufactured by the Paris Mint.
