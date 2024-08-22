Passion, determination and grit: M-Sport docuseries reveals life at the World Rally Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new six-episode series, ‘More than Machine’, is set to premiere online this week.

It offers an unprecedented look at what it takes to compete in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). This high-octane show goes behind the scenes with the British M-Sport Ford World Rally team as they compete in the 2024 WRC season.

Based near Cockermouth, Cumbria, the motorsport engineering company M-Sport produces world-beating rally cars and drivers from its 5,500 sq m workshop and 2.5 kilometre test track. Founded in 1979 by British rally driver Malcolm Wilson OBE, the company now employs over 200 people from the local area.

The docuseries follows the daily lives of drivers, engineers, technicians, and other team members, both at the team’s base in Cumbria and on the world’s most challenging rally stages. ‘More than Machine’ will explore the sacrifices made on the road to success in one of the world's most dynamic sports.

'More than Machine' is a six-part online docuseries available on the WRC YouTube Channel

Through exclusive footage and access to key people like M-Sport team principal Rich Millener and young drivers Adrien Fourmaux and Grégoire Munster, viewers will witness the highs and lows, triumphs and adversity, and sheer determination that define the M-Sport team's journey.

The first episode of ‘More than Machine’ premieres on the WRC YouTube channel today. The remaining five episodes will be released as the rest of the season progresses.

The series promises to deliver breathtaking action as it follows the M-Sport team across four continents and through some of the world's toughest terrains. Each episode will highlight the critical role of teamwork, strategic brilliance, and the unwavering passion that fuels the M-Sport World Rally team's quest to make it onto the podium.

Richard Millener, Team Principal of M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, said: “We’re very lucky to have this opportunity to tell all the incredible stories behind our fantastic team. On rallies, there’s so much that happens behind-the-scenes that the fans don’t get to see, and I believe this series will do a lot to bring people even closer to the sport.

“We’re only really scratching the surface, but by telling these stories and getting to know the people who run the cars and make the rally happen, we’re opening ourselves up to an even bigger fan base. There are real, human stories to tell here, and I’m so pleased we’re now able to document them.”

Jona Siebel, managing director of WRC Promoter, added: "We're thrilled to share ‘More than Machine’ with our global audience, as well as soon-to-be fans. This series showcases the real essence of rallying, highlighting not just the incredible machinery but also the extraordinary people who push them to their limits. It's a celebration of our sport and a fascinating insight into the spirit of competition."