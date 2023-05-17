The second major of the year, the PGA Championship, gets underway on Thursday

The second golf major of the year, the PGA Championship, gets underway on Thursday as the top golfers from across the globe seek to claim a piece of the $15million prize fund.

The PGA Championship will be hosted at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. The first major of the year saw Spain's Jon Rahm claim the Masters title and he will be bidding for back-to-back major titles.

Jordan Spieth could complete a career Grand Slam with victory in New York. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is hoping for a better showing after missing the cut at the Masters.

“Golf is golf, and it happens and you’re going to have bad days. It wasn’t really the performance of Augusta that’s hard to get over, it’s just more mental aspect and the deflation of it and sort of trying to get your mind in the right place to start going forward again, I guess," he said on reflection of his tough time at the last major.

“I think I’m close. I think I’ve made some good strides even from Quail Hollow a couple weeks ago.

“I’m seeing some better things, better start lines, certainly just some better golf shots. A little more sure of where I’m going to start the ball and sort of a more consistent shot pattern."

A model of the Wanamaker Trophy is seen during a practice round prior to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Rahm is seeking to build on the momentum from his win at Augusta.

He said: “I’m confident. I feel good. It’s been a great year. It’s been an amazing year. I’m just hoping to keep adding more to it. It’s been a lot of fun, and hopefully I can keep riding that wave.

“There’s always little things we all want to improve, but I think at the end of the day it’s all what’s going on between the ears on the golf course more than technique at this point of the season."

Justin Thomas is the man defending the PGA Championship after the current world number 13 came through a dramatic play-off against fellow American Will Zalatoris to claim victory Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma last year.

The prize purse was increased to $15million last year and is set to remain at the same total in 2023.

That leaves plenty of prize money up for grabs and here's how much of it will be taken home by those who secure a place in the top 20.

Top-20 Prize money

1. $2,700,000

2. $1,620,000

3. $1,020,000

4. $720,000

5. $600,000

6. $516,250

7. $475,000

8. $436,600

9. $400,000

10. $371,250

11. $343,750

12. $316,250

13. $291,250

14. $278,750

15. $266,250

16. $253,750

17. $241,250

18. $228,750

19. $216,250