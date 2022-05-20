The action continues at the Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma.

The 104th PGA Championship continues on Friday, with Rory McIlroy aiming to build on an impressive first round showing.

The Northern Irishman finished up at -5 on Thursday to give himself a one shot lead, and will likely have the eyes of the golfing world trained on him again today as he tees off alongside Jordan Speith and Tiger Woods at around 7.35pm (BST).

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s action from Tulsa...

What is the leaderboard for the PGA Championship 2022?

Heading into Friday’s second round, Rory McIlroy leads the field at -5.

Just behind him, Tom Hoge and Will Zalatoris are going strong at -4, while Abraham Ancer, Matt Kuchar, and Justin Thomas are all at -3.

Further down the leaderboard, Jordan Spieth posted a +2 in his opening round, with Tiger Woods lagging way behind on +4.

What are the tee times for the PGA Championship 2022 second round?

The full list of tee times for Friday’s second round are as follows:

*All time BST. Players are from the USA unless stated otherwise.

Starting at Hole One

1300 Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn)

1311 Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

1322 Rich Beem, Alex Cejka (Ger), Jesse Mueller

1333 Seamus Power (Irl), Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Stallings

1344 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Corey Conners (Can), Jason Kokrak

1355 Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1406 Cameron Champ, Russell Henley, Zach Johnson

1417 Branden Grace (Rsa), Webb Simpson, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1428 JJ Spaun, Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk

1439 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell, Matthew Wolff

1450 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Austin Hurt, Chad Ramey

1401 Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

1412 Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire, Luke List

1830 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe), Ryan Palmer

1841 Adria Arnaus (Esp), Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)

1852 Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

1903 Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele

1914 Denny McCarthy, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa

1925 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Will Zalatoris

1936 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods

1947 Patrick Reed, Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson

1958 Lucas Glover, Kevin Na, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa)

2009 Sam Burns, Davis Riley, Cameron Young

2020 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland

2031 Oliver Bekker (Rsa), Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer

2042 Laurie Canter (Eng), Lanto Griffin, Dylan Newman

Starting at Hole 10

1305 Ryan Brehm, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Wyatt Worthington II

1316 Justin Harding (Rsa), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Sean McCarty

1327 Adam Hadwin (Can), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale

1338 Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry (Irl), Adam Scott (Aus)

1349 Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

1400 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

1411 Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm (Esp), Scottie Scheffler

1422 Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Ian Poulter (Eng)

1433 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner

1444 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Esp), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

1455 Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1506 Alex Beach, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1517 Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

1825 John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)

1836 Matthew Borchert, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Troy Merritt

1847 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chris Kirk, Kyle Mendoza

1858 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Nic Ishee, Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chl)

1909 Shaun Norris (Rsa), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kevin Streelman

1920 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matt Kuchar

1931 Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington (Irl)

1942 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kramer Hickok

1953 Richard Bland (Eng), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus)

2004 Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Beau Hossler

2015 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Shawn Warren

2026 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Zac Oakley

2037 Bio Kim (Kor), Casey Pyne, Brendan Steele

How can I watch the PGA Championship 2022?

Live coverage of this year’s PGA Championship will be broadcast across the weekend by Sky Sports.