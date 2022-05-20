The 104th PGA Championship continues on Friday, with Rory McIlroy aiming to build on an impressive first round showing.
The Northern Irishman finished up at -5 on Thursday to give himself a one shot lead, and will likely have the eyes of the golfing world trained on him again today as he tees off alongside Jordan Speith and Tiger Woods at around 7.35pm (BST).
Here’s everything you need to know about today’s action from Tulsa...
What is the leaderboard for the PGA Championship 2022?
Heading into Friday’s second round, Rory McIlroy leads the field at -5.
Just behind him, Tom Hoge and Will Zalatoris are going strong at -4, while Abraham Ancer, Matt Kuchar, and Justin Thomas are all at -3.
Further down the leaderboard, Jordan Spieth posted a +2 in his opening round, with Tiger Woods lagging way behind on +4.
What are the tee times for the PGA Championship 2022 second round?
The full list of tee times for Friday’s second round are as follows:
*All time BST. Players are from the USA unless stated otherwise.
Starting at Hole One
1300 Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn)
1311 Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)
1322 Rich Beem, Alex Cejka (Ger), Jesse Mueller
1333 Seamus Power (Irl), Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Stallings
1344 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Corey Conners (Can), Jason Kokrak
1355 Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1406 Cameron Champ, Russell Henley, Zach Johnson
1417 Branden Grace (Rsa), Webb Simpson, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1428 JJ Spaun, Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk
1439 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell, Matthew Wolff
1450 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Austin Hurt, Chad Ramey
1401 Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy
1412 Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire, Luke List
1830 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe), Ryan Palmer
1841 Adria Arnaus (Esp), Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)
1852 Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)
1903 Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele
1914 Denny McCarthy, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa
1925 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Will Zalatoris
1936 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods
1947 Patrick Reed, Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson
1958 Lucas Glover, Kevin Na, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa)
2009 Sam Burns, Davis Riley, Cameron Young
2020 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland
2031 Oliver Bekker (Rsa), Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer
2042 Laurie Canter (Eng), Lanto Griffin, Dylan Newman
Starting at Hole 10
1305 Ryan Brehm, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Wyatt Worthington II
1316 Justin Harding (Rsa), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Sean McCarty
1327 Adam Hadwin (Can), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale
1338 Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry (Irl), Adam Scott (Aus)
1349 Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas
1400 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III
1411 Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm (Esp), Scottie Scheffler
1422 Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Ian Poulter (Eng)
1433 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner
1444 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Esp), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
1455 Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1506 Alex Beach, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
1517 Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen
1825 John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)
1836 Matthew Borchert, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Troy Merritt
1847 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chris Kirk, Kyle Mendoza
1858 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Nic Ishee, Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chl)
1909 Shaun Norris (Rsa), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kevin Streelman
1920 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matt Kuchar
1931 Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington (Irl)
1942 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kramer Hickok
1953 Richard Bland (Eng), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus)
2004 Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Beau Hossler
2015 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Shawn Warren
2026 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Zac Oakley
2037 Bio Kim (Kor), Casey Pyne, Brendan Steele
How can I watch the PGA Championship 2022?
Live coverage of this year’s PGA Championship will be broadcast across the weekend by Sky Sports.
Friday’s coverage of the second round begins at 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.