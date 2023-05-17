The second major of the PGA Tour season gets underway on Thursday as Justin Thomas looks to defend his PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in New York.

The current world number 13 came through a dramatic play-off against fellow American Will Zalatoris as the duo played three extra holes before Thomas two-putted the 18th hole to complete the second major tournament win of his career.

The 30-year-old is not in the best of form heading into his defence after missing the cut at last month’s US Masters and securing only one top-five finish this year. Speaking about his mood heading into the tournament, he said: “How you learn is failure and negatives and I’ve had a great opportunity for a lot of learning.

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in a playoff against Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There are going to be days where 70 might be the best that I have that day, but it’s better than 71. Or 75 might be the best I have, but it’s better than 76. That’s just kind of how I have always been taught. How I described it for a couple months is, I’ve never felt so far and so close at the same time. That is a hard thing to explain, and it’s also a very hard way to try to compete and win a golf tournament.”

Thomas has been handed an intriguing pairing for the opening two days as he competes alongside former PGA Championship winners Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy. Other eye-catching parties include Masters winner Jon Rahm, US Open victor Matt Fitzpatrick and Open champion Cameron Smith, whilst Jordan Spieth will compete alongside Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry.

Round one tee-times - Thursday, 18 May (all times BST)

Starting on hole one:

12:00 Steve Alker (NZ), Shaun Micheel (US), Braden Shattuck (US)

12:11 Joel Dahmen (US), Chris French (US), Ben Griffin (US)

12:22 Wyndham Clark (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Wyatt Worthington II (US)

12:33 Ryan Fox (NZ), Tom Hoge (US), Lee Kyoung-hoon (Kor)

Advertisement

Advertisement

12:44 Paul Casey (Eng), Beau Hossler (US), Adam Svensson (Can)

12:55 Zach Johnson (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Sahith Theegala (US)

13:06 Corey Conners (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Ockie Strydom (SA)

13:17 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Kevin Kisner (US), Jimmy Walker (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

13:28 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Alexander Noren (Swe), JT Poston (US)

13:39 Lee Hodges (US), David Lingmerth (Swe), Callum Tarren (Eng)

13:50 Denny McCarthy (US), Taylor Moore (US), Brendan Steele (US)

14:01 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Justin Suh (US), Jeremy Wells (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

14:12 Dean Burmester (SA), Anthony Cordes (US), Mark Hubbard (US)

17:30 Matt Cahill (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Taylor Montgomery (US)

17:41 Michael Block (US), Hayden Buckley (US), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

17:52 Alex Beach (US), Si-Hwan Kim (US), Brendon Todd (US)

18:03 Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Patrick Reed (US), Nick Taylor (Can)

Advertisement

Advertisement

18:14 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Chez Reavie (US), John Somers (US)

18:25 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Young (US)

18:36 Tony Finau (US), Max Homa (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

18:47 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Dustin Johnson (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

18:58 Patrick Cantlay (US), Rickie Fowler (US), Phil Mickelson (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

19:09 Russell Henley (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), Alex Smalley (US)

19:20 Talor Gooch (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Matt Kuchar (US)

19:31 Billy Horschel (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng)

19:42 Russell Grove (US), Ben Taylor (Eng)

Starting on hole 10:

12:05 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Trey Mullinax (US), Josh Speight (US)

12:16 Colin Inglis (US), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Adam Schenk (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

12:27 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Andrew Putnam (US)

12:38 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Scott Stallings (US), Harold Varner III (US)

12:49 Steve Holmes (US), Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Davis Riley (US)

13:00 Brooks Koepka (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Gary Woodland (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

13:11 Rory McIlroy (NI), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)

13:22 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Ire), Jordan Spieth (US)

13:33 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa), Cameron Smith (Aus)

13:44 Luke Donald (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Yannik Paul (Ger)

Advertisement

Advertisement

13:55 Maverick McNealy (US), Kenny Pigman (US), Davis Thompson (US)

14:06 Keegan Bradley (US), Jason Day (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

14:17 Jesse Droemer (US), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matthew NeSmith (US)

17:25 Gabe Reynolds (US), Sam Ryder (US), Brandon Wu (US)

17:36 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Kern (US), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den)

Advertisement

Advertisement

17:47 Webb Simpson (US), Danny Willett (Eng), Yang Yong-eun (Kor)

17:58 Harris English (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Sepp Straka (Aut)

18:09 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Keith Mitchell (US), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

18:20 Brian Harman (US), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Callum Shinkwin (Eng)

Advertisement

Advertisement

18:31 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns (US), Kim Joo-hyung (Kor)

18:42 Sungjae Im (Kor), Chris Kirk (US), Seamus Power (Ire)

18:53 Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Patrick Rodgers (US)

19:04 Victor Perez (Fra), Jordan Smith (Eng), Aaron Wise (US)

19:15 David Micheluzzi (Aus), Chris Sanger (US), JJ Spaun (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

19:26 Thomas Detry (Bel), Joseph James Killeen (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)

19:37 Nick Hardy (US), Greg Koch (US), Eric Cole (US)

Round two tee-times - Friday, 19 May

Starting on hole one:

12:00 Gabe Reynolds (US), Sam Ryder (US), Brandon Wu (US)

12:11 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Kern (US), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den)

12:22 Webb Simpson (US), Danny Willett (Eng), Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)

12:33 Harris English (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Sepp Straka (Aut)

Advertisement

Advertisement

12:44 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Keith Mitchell (US), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

12:55 Brian Harman (US), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Callum Shinkwin (Eng)

13:06 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)

13:17 Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Chris Kirk (US), Seamus Power (Ire)

Advertisement

Advertisement

13:28 Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Patrick Rodgers (US)

13:39 Victor Perez (Fra), Jordan Smith (Eng), Aaron Wise (US)

13:50 David Micheluzzi (Aus), Chris Sanger (US), JJ Spaun (US)

14:01 Thomas Detry (Bel), Joseph James Killeen (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)

14:12 Nick Hardy (US), Greg Koch (US), Eric Cole (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

17:30 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Trey Mullinax (US), Josh Speight (US)

17:41 Colin Inglis (US), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Adam Schenk (US)

17:52 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Andrew Putnam (US)

18:03 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Scott Stallings (US), Harold Varner III (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

18:14 Steve Holmes (US), Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Davis Riley (US)

18:25 Brooks Koepka (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Gary Woodland (US)

18:36 Rory McIlroy (NI), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)

18:47 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Ire), Jordan Spieth (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

18:58 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa), Cameron Smith (Aus)

19:09 Luke Donald (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Yannik Paul (Ger)

19:20 Maverick McNealy (US), Kenny Pigman (US), Davis Thompson (US)

19:31 Keegan Bradley (US), Jason Day (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

19:42 Jesse Droemer (US), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matthew NeSmith (US)

Starting on hole 10:

12:05 Matt Cahill (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Taylor Montgomery (US)

12:16 Michael Block (US), Hayden Buckley (US), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

12:27 Alex Beach (US), Si-Hwan Kim (US), Brendon Todd (US)

12:38 Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Patrick Reed (US), Nick Taylor (Can)

Advertisement

Advertisement

12:49 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Chez Reavie (US), John Somers (US)

13:00 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Young (US)

13:11 Tony Finau (US), Max Homa (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

13:22 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Dustin Johnson (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

13:33 Patrick Cantlay (US), Rickie Fowler (US), Phil Mickelson (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

13:44 Russell Henley (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), Alex Smalley (US)

13:55 Talor Gooch (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Matt Kuchar (US)

14:06 Billy Horschel (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng)

14:17 Russell Grove (US), Ben Taylor (Eng)

17:25 Steve Alker (NZ), Shaun Micheel (US), Braden Shattuck (US)

17:36 Joel Dahmen (US), Chris French (US), Ben Griffin (US)

17:47 Wyndham Clark (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Wyatt Worthington II (US)

17:58 Ryan Fox (NZ), Tom Hoge (US), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

Advertisement

Advertisement

18:09 Paul Casey (Eng), Beau Hossler (US), Adam Svensson (Can)

18:20 Zach Johnson (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Sahith Theegala (US)

18:31 Corey Conners (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Ockie Strydom (SA)

18:42 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Kevin Kisner (US), Jimmy Walker (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement

18:53 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Alexander Noren (Swe), JT Poston (US)

19:04 Lee Hodges (US), David Lingmerth (Swe), Callum Tarren (Eng)

19:15 Denny McCarthy (US), Taylor Moore (US), Brendan Steele (US)

19:26 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Justin Suh (US), Jeremy Wells (US)

Advertisement

Advertisement