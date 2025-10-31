Pickleball player relishing challenging nation's best at English Nationals

Mike Harper, 63, was one of over 1300 competitors taking part across 57 age and skill categories in the fifth year of the prestigious competition. | Paul Currie

Mike Harper, 63, was one of over 1300 competitors taking part across 57 age and skill categories in the fifth year of the prestigious competition.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland’s Mike Harper relished challenging himself against the nation’s best pickleball players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals in Bolton.

The 63-year-old was one of over 1300 competitors taking part across 57 age and skill categories in the fifth year of the prestigious competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harper, who plays with Sunderland Pickleball Panthers, took part in the 60+ 3.5 mixed doubles with his wife Mary.

“This is our third time, I keep coming back as this is one of a couple of tournaments in England, alongside the English Open, where you can test yourself.

“I play in local leagues and play for my club as well, but it is good to come down and play on a proper court and try your hand against different people.

“The last couple of times I have played, let’s just say I haven’t played to the level I can play to, so this time I have tried to give it a go and I am happy if I come off court having played properly, win or lose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The standard has increased massively since we have been playing. Even in our own club, I was probably one of the better players a couple of years ago, now, there is a very even group of players.

“We’ve got about 50-odd players of differing standards, we have got people who are winning medals from our club, so the standard is quite strong.”

Thursday and Friday saw the over 50s in action in the mixed, men’s and women’s doubles, before the open age categories take centre stage at the Bolton Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Pickleball is a fast-growing racket sport which originated in the USA in the 1960s, as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

Harper is one of many players to have come from different racquet sports, having found pickleball through badminton.

He added: “My wife and I played badminton at a very senior level, we played a lot of premiership and county level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With injuries and one thing and another, we took up pickleball.

“Being a racket sport person, we didn’t find the transition to pickleball too bad. But playing against a lot of tennis players, it was a bit more bang-bang to begin with, but eventually we worked out the skill and centred our games around that.

“We have taken to it quite quickly and have been playing for three and a half years.”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/