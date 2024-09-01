Ricky Pearsall pictured warming up for Florida Gators in March this year Picture: Stacy Revere/Getty Images | Getty Images

An American football player has been shot during an attempted robbery.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot on Saturday afternoon in Union Square, San Francisco, according to the city’s mayor London Breed. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

The San Francisco Police Department said that on Saturday that officers called out to reports of a shooting spotted two injured men just after 3.30pm local time. Both were taken to hospital.

Police said their initial inquiries suggested that one of the men had tried to rob the other. “During the preliminary investigation, officers learned one of the subjects attempted to rob the victim San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall. During the attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued, and both suspect and victim were injured.

“The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time.”

In a statement, the 49ers said: “San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon. He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition. We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family."

Pearsall, 23, played college football for the Arizona State Sun Devils and Florida Gators, and was drafted 31st overall in 2024 - he was drafted by the 49ers in the first round.

It’s believed he was en route to a signing event and that the robber had targeted his Rolex watch.